Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: January 21, 2022

NEW LISTING!

406 16TH STREET DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY LAURA HORNE 814-312-0973

DETAILS: $155,000 – 2 story home located in the desirable Hollidaysburg Area School District! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a spacious walk in closet. Enjoy the convenience of the first floor laundry/mud room. From there you will find a spacious kitchen with a center island… just off the kitchen is a living room and sunroom. Outside you will find a spacious garage and shed. Walk in closet could potentially act as a 3rd bedroom.

NEW LISTING!

309 31ST STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

DETAILS: $220,000 – Dutch Colonial 4 bedroom home near Mansion Park with off street parking and 2 car detached garage and landscaped lot. This home had an abundance of natural light with beautiful hardwood floors and and stairs. Bright white kitchen with a large 6 burner double oven stainless steel stove, stainless appliances and ceramic tile floors. Large living room with wood burning fireplace and window seat leading to a sunroom with vaulted ceilings and decorative fireplace. First floor also includes a formal dining room with chandelier, 1/2 bath, pantry & breakfast nook that leads to a large freshly painted back covered deck. The second floor has three large bedrooms with plenty of storage with a fourth small bedroom that could be used as an office or nursery.

NEW PRICE!

108 VALHALLA CIRCLE, FLINTON – LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART (814) 687-4216

DETAILS: $249,000 – Check out this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home, nestled in the woods on over an acre of land. French doors open from the living room / dining room to a private covered patio. There’s a spacious great room for entertaining or relaxing. There are multiple walk in closets in the master bedroom. Basement bedroom and bath with walk out entrance is perfect for guests, a mother-in-law suite or an Airbnb rental. Wood stoves in living room and basement keep it cozy. One car garage is large enough for an RV. It is attached to a large shed. This home is on a cul-de-sac in Glendale Yearound- community pool, tennis/basketball/volleyball courts, playgrounds, club house, dog park. Adjacent to Prince Gallitzin State Park / Glendale Lake.

968 RESERVOIR ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY KEVIN BICKINGS (814) 505-9562

DETAILS: $187,500 – Come see this move in ready – cozy 3 bedroom home on 1.45 acres. Eat in kitchen opens into family room, making a great entertaining space. The outside features a deck and pool to relax on those long summer evenings with beautiful views of the surrounding mountains. Full basement/garage is heated and ready for you to set up shop, or finish for additional living space.