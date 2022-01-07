Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Jan 7, 2022

It’s that time again! Time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

438 YUKON DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-935-4122

DETAILS: $59,900 – 2016 Champion luxury manufactured home located in Muleshoe Estates. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full size bathrooms. The home has a wooden handicap ramp into the front entrance of the home. Enjoy on floor living with an open concept kitchen/living/dining area. The primary suite is located on the one side of the home with full bath. Two additional bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the home with another full bath. Lot rent is $296 per month and includes sewer, trash, and snow removal of community roads. Off-street parking for at least 2 cars.



NEW LISTING!

430 STABLEVIEW COURT, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-935-4122

DETAILS: $325,000 – Beautiful two-story home in the Harvest Glen neighborhood! This S&A built home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, with a primary suite on the first floor. The open concept kitchen/living area features granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Outside you can enjoy the privacy of the patio area. The full-sized basement is already plummed for a bathroom, is waiting to be finished by the new owners.



NEW LISTING!

1006 PENNVIEW LANE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-935-4122

DETAILS: $375,000 – Beautiful 1 story home in Penn Farms! Enjoy the convenience of 1 story living and the endless possibilities of a finished basement. On the main floor you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a spacious kitchen/dining area, just steps from the living room. Just off the newly remodeled kitchen is a relaxing sunroom and steps down to the covered patio area. The full-sized finished basement features two extra living spaces, a play room/potential small 4th bedroom, and a half bath. The home has a new roof and a new tankless hot water system!



213 WALNUT STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY SOPHIA JONES (814) 312-8666

DETAILS: $115,000 – Beautiful three-bedroom home in Historic Hollidaysburg! Perfectly situated within walking distance of the Diamond, the Hollidaysburg Library, Legion Park, both Junior and Senior Highs, and just around the corner from Chimney Rocks! This home has so much to offer. Two cedar-lined walk-in closets, one in the master bedroom, the other in the second-floor hallway. Original hardwood floors. Floor-to-ceiling living room windows.