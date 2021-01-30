Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Jan. 29, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time of the week again. Time for some of Perry’s Properties!

421 BEECH STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK 814-381-5758

NEW PRICE: $277,000 – DOWN $10,000!

DETAILS: Unique multi-level 5 bedroom 4 bath home is situated on a large level lot with fenced in backyard and pond near the Hollidaysburg Football Field. The bottom level features a custom built rec room with separate TV area. The 2nd level has a laundry room and a remodeled bonus room with a 1/2 bath that exits to a covered porch and an adjoining sunroom. The main entry level has a large living room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen with a walk-in pantry and 1/2 bath. The 4th level has 3 bedrooms and full bath. And the 5th level has a large master bedroom, skylights, and full bath with Jacuzzi bathtub/shower and walk-in closet. There is an amazing amount of storage space too. The 12 X 14 2-story mini-barn has a small deck on 2nd floor and electric. This house is so much bigger than you would expect.



1999 N. CENTER STREET, EBENSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $299,900

DETAILS: Established greenhouse and nursery has been in business for 31+ years. Known as the Shadow Box. Large greenhouse (90×72, 6,480 sq ft) lower greenhouse- 2,950 sq ft. Upper greenhouse 5,200 sq ft. Concrete building- 2,200 sq ft. Warehouse- 1900 sq ft. shed- 2,000 sq ft.



NEW LISTING!

801 ROOSEVELT AVENUE, ROARING SPRING – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $125,000

DETAILS: Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home situated on a corner lot in the Borough of Roaring Spring. This home features an oversized 2 car garage w/ electric, a mud room off the kitchen that could be made into first floor laundry, and a metal roof!

2365 KETTLE ROAD, ALTOONA – LISTED BY BEN JOHNSON 814-934-9166

LISTING PRICE: $297,500

DETAILS: Modern feel in a country setting! This is your chance to live “In the Valley” and still be close to the city. 4 Bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms complete this freshly updated beauty. With over 10,000 acres of State Game lands within walking distance and all the fresh produce you want… just a short drive away in the Summer.