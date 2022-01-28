Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Jan. 28, 2022

It’s that time! Time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

309 31ST STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

DETAILS: $220,000 – Dutch Colonial 4 bedroom home near Mansion Park with off street parking and 2 car detached garage and landscaped lot. This home had an abundance of natural light with beautiful hardwood floors and and stairs. Bright white kitchen with a large 6 burner double oven stainless steel stove, stainless appliances and ceramic tile floors. Large living room with wood burning fireplace and window seat leading to a sunroom with vaulted ceilings and decorative fireplace. First floor also includes a formal dining room with chandelier, 1/2 bath, pantry & breakfast nook that leads to a large freshly painted back covered deck. The second floor has three large bedrooms with plenty of storage with a fourth small bedroom that could be used as an office or nursery.

2411 11TH AVENUE ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $125,000 Totally renovated 2 story 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Altoona with lots of updates! The home features luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home! You will find new light fixtures and paint throughout the home as well. The second floor has three bedrooms and a large remodeled full bath. There is plenty of parking space behind the home along with a detached 1 car garage. Brand new metal roof!

NEW CONSTRUCTION!

0 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $375,000 – New construction Ranch home one story living in Scotch Valley across from the golf course. There is still time to change the floorplan if you want a different home built on this lot. This home has optional granite countertops and optional upgraded finishes including vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring. Optional fireplace and incredible master bedroom with master bath suite. Optional 2 car garage. Stainless kitchen appliances, asphalt driveway and completed landscaping with reseeding. Full unfinished basement. Seller is a licensed real estate agent. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion.

301 BRISTOL LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE 814-283-5686

DETAILS: $665,000 – Stunning 5+ bedroom…. 4 1/2 bath home in the beautiful Elmwood neighborhood of Hollidaysburg. Over 4500 sq.ft. in just the 1st & 2nd floor alone! It has a 2 story foyer, office, formal dining room,great room w/gas fireplace, concrete kitchen countertops & island, stainless steel appliances and a spacious first floor master suite. Second floor has 4 bedrooms with 2 Jack & Jill baths. There’s also a finished basement with a wet bar, dishwasher and two refrigerators. Plus – a theater area with stadium seating. Two bonus rooms in the basement offer an additional bedroom, den, exercise and craft area. And, a lot more! This is one home that you have to see in person!