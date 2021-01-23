Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Jan. 22, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

EDGAR T. WEAKLAND SUBDIVISION LOTS 1, 2, 3, 4 – STEPPING STONE ROAD, SOMERSET – LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958

DETAILS: This is your chance to build your dream home…. on one of four Residential Building Lots… Located In Edgar T Weakland Subdivision. Three of the lots are located just outside of Somerset on Stepping Stone Rd. There is also a 4-th lot off of Canary Road. All have Natural Gas, Public Water, & Sewer and Telephone available. And, they are all level and wooded. So, all you have to do is clear the land and start building! Quenna says this is a great location… close to shopping , restaurants, healthcare services and more! Prices range from $32,900 to $75,000…. depending on the size and location. The smallest lot is just over 1-1-point-6 acres… and the biggest is just over 4-point-8 acres.

LOT #1 – 1.6490 ACRES – $32,900

LOT #2 – 1.9920 ACRES – $36,900

LOT #3 – 4.8360 ACRES – $75,000

LOT #4 – 2.3220 ACRES – $38,000

3116 MAIN ROAD, BEDFORD – LISTED BY LYNN MURPHY (814) 977-0208

LISTING PRICE: $88,750

DETAILS: Great deal!!This lovingly renovated stone schoolhouse, circa 1850 is a gem in the small hamlet of Rainsburg. Less than 15 minutes from Bedford, this compact home is perfect if you are scaling down, but want to be in the country.Everything has been done-move-in ready! There is even a small barn on the property. Double Tin Roof-Deep window sills and your fuel tank is underground. Just add your personal touch!



NEW LISTING!

429 DOGPATCH LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $140,000

DETAILS: Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom raised ranch home situated on an 1.5 acre private setting in Sinking Valley. Some of the features include an attached oversized garage, updated kitchen and baths, and patio leading to a deck with a mountain view. Also includes central air conditioning, gas fireplace and a shed. Located in close proximity to State Game Lands, Sinking Valley Country Club and Fort Roberdeau.

COMMERCIAL LISTING

1710 6TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

NEW PRICE: $389,000

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $389,000 – Must See!! 8 exam rooms. Well kept, turn key medical facility! Located in the heart of Altoona with a very high daily traffic count! Close proximity to UPMC Altoona and Station Medical Center. Parking lot provides plenty of off street parking. Can be used for a variety of specialties. Full basement unfinished.

