Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Jan. 15, 2021

It’s that time again, time for some great Perry’s Properties!

633 TROXELL SPRINGS ROAD, FLINTON – LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART 814-687-4216

LISTING PRICE: $185,000

DETAILS: Split level entry home with room to spare and great views. The main level of the home has 2+ bedrooms, a full bath, kitchen, living room, dining room and sunroom. The laundry was moved from the lower level for convenience but there are hook-ups in the lower level if you choose to return that space to another bedroom or office. Great views from the sun room and adjoining back deck which can also be accessed from the master bedroom. Jack and Jill bathroom connects to the master bedroom and hall. Lower level has a large open room with a wood burner as well as a kitchen area and office nook. A bedroom and 3/4 bath are also located in the lower level. Outside there is enclosed parking for one car along with a carport.



COMMERCIAL LISTING!

809 ROUTE 764 DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

NEW PRICE! $75,000 – DOWN $10,000!

DETAILS: Looking for the perfect property for your business on one of the busiest roads in Duncansville? This property was previously used as a medical office and then most recently used as an antique/auction shop. The lot is flat with approximately 0.36 acres. This commercial property has an endless amount of possibilities with an incredible location

NEW FOR LEASE!

601 RITTS ROAD, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LEASE PRICE: $3500/MONTH

DETAILS: Former Brinks building located just off of the I-99 Pinecroft Exit between Altoona and Bellwood. Building consists of 3720 SF office space and 2280 SF warehouse/garage with two 12×14 overhead doors. Prime location with heavy traffic count. NNN Lease. Building also available for purchase.

3411 OAK LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY KERRY WEATHERSBEE 814-932-6897

NEW PRICE! $489,000 – DOWN $15,900!

DETAILS: Classic 1911 5 bedroom, 5 bath Cape Cod located in beautiful Manison Park within view of historic Baker Mansion. The craftsmanship, hardwood flooring, pocket doors and original wood work is exhibited in the large Foyer and throughout the home. The 1st Floor features a Living Room (with Fireplace), Formal Dinning Room with French Doors opening to a Large Family Room, a Den/Office (with Fireplace and built in bookshelfs), a Bedroom, 1/2 Bathroom, modern Eat In Kitchen adjacent to a spacious Sun Room with Skylights, tiled flooring and a walk out to a fenced in patio. The 2nd Floor has a Master Bedroom with a Full Bathroom and 1/2 Bath. There are 3 more Bedrooms, and a full Bathroom off the Hallway. The basement has a large Recreation Room with Wet Bar, 1/2 Bath, Kitchen and Laundry Rm.

