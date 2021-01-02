Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Jan. 1, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

NEW LISTING!

120 FIORE LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

LISTING PRICE: $215,000

DETAILS: Beautiful split level home in a nice location. Home features 3 bedrooms , 1.5 bathrooms ,a living room and family room . Sunroom off the kitchen. Lower level has a family room which could be a 4th bedroom. laundry and half bath.. integral 1 car garage. Nice size yard as well .

NEW LISTING!

234 PIEDMONT DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY NORMAN FULTON 814-381-6255

LISTING PRICE: $95,000

DETAILS: Check out this charming 2 story townhouse located in the Maple Hollow area that features dual floor living with 2 restful bedrooms and 2 baths with possible 3rd bedroom on lower level. Both bathrooms are newly remodeled. Freshly painted spacious living room. New water softener installed. New track lighting in kitchen. Also features an eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar area. Not to mention all the amenities Maple Hollow Townhouses has to offer, use of the pool & playground, snow removal, trash removal, exterior maintenance, and lawncare! Contact the Listing Agent today for your private tour! HOA $150/month.

6227 BEACON STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD (814) 502-2309

LISTING PRICE: $300,000

DETAILS: Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 4 bath home centrally located to shops, restaurants & other amenities. This home features a large spacious kitchen with custom built cabinets, crown molding & under cabinet lighting. Island seats 4 & has a stainless steel farmhouse sink with an accessory rack, cutting board & touch-on faucet. Convenient first floor laundry, master bedroom & bathroom. The master bedroom boasts a beautiful ensuite, complete with a custom ceramic tile tub/shower combo with a waterfall tub filler, rainfall shower head & jets. Keep your mind at ease with the security of Ring video doorbell on both front & back doors. Ring spotlights with cameras are located on the side of the house for additional security. This home has 0 carbon emissions. High efficiency 14-sere AC & heat pump.

3116 MAIN ROAD, BEDFORD – LISTED BY LYNN MURPHY 814-977-0208

NEW PRICE! $93,500

DETAILS: – Great deal!!This lovingly renovated stone schoolhouse, circa 1850 is a gem in the small hamlet of Rainsburg. Less than 15 minutes from Bedford, this compact home is perfect if you are scaling down, but want to be in the country.Everything has been done-move-in ready! There is even a small barn on the property. Double Tin Roof-Deep window sills and your fuel tank is underground. Just add your personal touch!

