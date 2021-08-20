Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties for Aug. 20, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s time for another round of Perry’s Properties where they showcase some great listings in our area.

NEW LISTING!

12009 PINEY RIDGE ROAD, HUNTINGDON – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

DETAILS: Lake view building lots overlooking Raystown Lake and adjacent to United States Army Corps of Engineers land. Easy access to property and direct walking access to lake. Located within minutes of Seven Points, Snyder’s Run and Huntingdon businesses. One of the best unobstructed views of the lake is awaiting your dream home! Enrolled in clean & green for low taxes.

PRICES: $150,000 – $400,000



Lot #1 is 10.349 acres

Lot #2 is 10.173 acres

Lot #3 is 11.468 acres

Lot #4 is 19.670 acres

Lot #5 is 11.000 acres

Lot #6 is 12.470 acres

439 E FIR STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $225,000 – This is a beautiful newly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 and a half bath Cape Cod style home within walking distance to the Hollidaysburg Senior and Junior High. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and ceramic tile flooring. Both bathrooms are also completely remodeled. This home has been professionally painted inside and out. All of the original hardwood floors have been preserved and refinished. There is also a new driveway, beautiful landscaping, and new concrete covered patio. Other renovations include new plumbing, updated lateral sewer line, updated electrical service and breaker box, and all new windows! It has a newer roof too, added in 2018!



3370 SEANOR ROAD, HOLLSOPPLE – LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH (814) 244-1958

DETAILS: $97,000 – High ceilings and large rooms give you plenty of room in this 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home located in the Conemaugh Township SD. Eat in large oak kitchen with appliances included. Separate dining room. Two staircases make easy access to the second floor. Level lot with wrap around rear covered porch. Shed included.

3370 SEANOR ROAD, HOLLSOPPLELISTING PRICE: $97,000

3370 SEANOR ROAD, HOLLSOPPLE3 BEDROOMS, 1 1/5 BATHS, EAT IN KITCHEN

3370 SEANOR ROAD, HOLLSOPPLEWRAP AROUND COVERED PORCH, LEVEL LOT

232 FYOCK ROAD, HOLLSOPPLE – LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH (814) 244-1958

DETAILS: $145,000 – Beautiful updates throughout this private 2 story home on over one acre. The main floor has 9 foot newly sculptured plastered ceilings framed with large crown modeling. Updated kitchen and full bath with built in appliances. The large sliding rear patio door leads to the wraparound covered porch/deck areas. The attached 2 car garage has plenty of light and high ceilings for added storage. Paved driveway, beautiful landscape, grape arbor and a rear shed are some of the added features of the Conemaugh Township School District home.