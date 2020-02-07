Perry Wellington 4.5: Perry’s Properties – February 7, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time of the week again!

It’s time for Perry’s Properties!

215 – 217 Calder Avenue, Altoona – Listed by Agent Nick Kratzer 814-631-0398

Open House: Sunday, February 9, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

NEW PRICE! NOW $96,900

DETAILS: House priced to sell! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Eat In Kitchen, Covered Sunroom Deck in Garden Heights. Easy Access to Interstate 99, walking distance to bus-stops, restaurants, shops. Has a carport with access from the back alley and 2 paved parking spots in

the front. Roof was installed in 2010. Perfect for first time buyers or as a rental.

535 Jaguar Avenue, Altoona – Listed By Tiffany Settle 814-283-5686

LISTING PRICE: $179,000

DETAILS: Lovely cape cod style home for sale in the convenient Lakemont Area. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, partially finished basement with wet bar. Updates through out to include, central air, the kitchen and both bathrooms! Outdoor Jacuzzi, Gazebo, shed, garden and fire ring offer great use of the huge back yard where wildlife often visit. Schedule your showing today!

136 Red Fox Drive, Duncansville – Listed by George Pisanick 814-381-5758

LISTING PRICE: $345,000

DETAILS: This beautiful traditional-style home is located in the coveted Fox Hollow Development and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, hardwood floors and granite counter-tops. This home features formal living and dining rooms but also has a cozy gas fireplace in the inviting family room which connects to form an open flowing concept area with the kitchen and its informal eating area. This home with spacious rooms has plenty of storage and makes for convenient access to city, boro, and I-99. No basement laundry room here! Second floor laundry room is accessible to all 4 bedrooms. New carpeting was installed in 2019. Kick back and enjoy the fantastic sunset views from the large refurbished deck with awning. You must see the 3D tour on this home.

2376 Cedar Street – New Listing By Dawn Pellas 814-932-9745

NEW LISTING! $246,000

DETAILS: Beautifully updated home, all on one floor on a spacious corner lot in Hollidaysburg! This home has it all! Gorgeous hardwood floors and new paint throughout, updated kitchen with glass tile backsplash, stainless appliances. There is a cozy gas fireplace in the living room and lots of windows that fill the room with light. Open concept living room, dining room and library/office area. There is a lovely sunroom with a hot tub that opens out onto the back patio space. There is also a bonus room off of the Master with backyard access. It can be used as a private office or sitting area. All of this, plus garage space for 5 cars and lots of storage in the basement!