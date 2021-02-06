Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: February 5, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

158 SHADEY LANE, FALLENTIMBER – LISTED BY NORMAN FULTON 814-381-6225

Listing Price: $230,000

DETAILS: Nicely updated 2 story home that features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a spacious eat-in kitchen. It’s located in a secluded area on approximately 5-point-6 acres. It has a one car garage and a total of 8 out buildings…. including a 2 bay detached garage, a 1 bay detached garage and a large RV garage… plus – a 14×16 Pavilion. This property also features a rear deck for viewing wildlife, a tall privacy fence along the main road and updated landscaping.

234 PIEDMONT DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY NORMAN FULTON 814-381-6255

LISTING PRICE: $95,000

DETAILS: Check out this charming 2 story townhouse located in the Maple Hollow area that features dual floor living with 2 restful bedrooms and 2 baths with possible 3rd bedroom on lower level. Both bathrooms are newly remodeled. Freshly painted spacious living room. New water softener installed. New track lighting in kitchen. Also features an eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar area. Not to mention all the amenities Maple Hollow Townhouses has to offer, use of the pool & playground, snow removal, trash removal, exterior maintenance, and lawncare! Contact the Listing Agent today for your private tour! HOA $150/month.

114-119 HEATHER LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $175,000

DETAILS: A unique property that offers two parcels totaling approx 2.73 acres, a 3 bedroom / 1 full bath home, and a double-wide all for $175,000. This property has lots of potential as an income producing property or as a primary residence with the option to rent out the other home. The two properties are located at the end of Heather Ln about 250 ft off Chimney Rocks Rd which offers lots of privacy.

2608 10TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM (814) 696-7742

NEW PRICE: $135,000 – DOWN $10,000!

DETAILS: Charming Brick 2 story home in a nice location.. Home features 3 bedrooms and full bath on 2nd floor. New kitchen and large dining and living room with New carpet throughout and all new appliances. Bonus area off of kitchen with endless possibilities and 1st floor half bath. One car detached garage.

