Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Feb. 4, 2022

It’s that time again! Time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

615 E. LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $109,000 –Location! Location! This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home located in the desirable east end neighborhood offers first floor laundry , original woodwork , eat in kitchen, lots of cabinets, spacious rooms, and central air. Entertain guests on covered patio, or back porch. The oversized 1 stall detached garage can be accessed through the alley and also has off street parking spot to the side ! Add New flooring downstairs and paint and this home is ready for its new owners!



NEW LISTING!

1815 23RD AVENUE ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $115,000 – Quaint and well maintained 2 story home located in the Altoona Area school district. Features include 3 bedrooms, a newly renovated full bathroom and new hardwood flooring. The first floor boasts a large kitchen and formal dining and living rooms. Out-front is a covered porch along with a spacious covered deck around the rear of the home. The yard is surrounded by vinyl fencing. The home also has new windows and a new hot water heater. The roof is less than 10 years old!



7673 WOODBURY PIKE, ROARING SPRING – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

DETAILS: $279,000 – Takeout is hot right now. Delivery is hotter. Now is the time to buy a Turn key business ready for you to jump right in and serve the 2x Hometown Favorite Ribs and Chicken. Established business includes everything for you to operate and run a successful restaurant. Financials available and lots of potential to grow the business.



207 CONSTITUTION WAY, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM (814) 696-7742

DETAILS: $85,000 – This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full size bathrooms . Open concept Kitchen, dining room and living room for great entertaining .Large master bedroom with a 7×5 walk in closet. Master bath with a walk in shower and jacuzzi corner tub . Three nice size bedrooms sit on the opposite end with a full bath . Nice size laundry area with a backdoor to a nice deck . Handicap ramp in the front with a covered porch. Also a 1 car detached garage with a paved parking area. Lot rent is 412.00 . This is a 55+ community.