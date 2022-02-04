February 13 2022 06:30 pm

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry's Properties: Feb. 4, 2022

It’s that time again! Time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING! 
615 E. LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM  (814) 693-5513
DETAILS: $109,000 –Location! Location! This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home located in the desirable east end neighborhood offers first floor laundry , original woodwork , eat in kitchen, lots of cabinets, spacious rooms, and central air. Entertain guests on covered patio, or back porch. The oversized 1 stall detached garage can be accessed through the alley and also has off street parking spot to the side ! Add New flooring downstairs and paint and this home is ready for its new owners!

NEW LISTING!
1815 23RD AVENUE ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM   814-693-5513  
DETAILS: $115,000 –   Quaint and well maintained 2 story home located in the Altoona Area school district. Features include 3 bedrooms, a newly renovated full bathroom and new hardwood flooring. The first floor boasts a large kitchen and formal dining and living rooms. Out-front is a covered porch along with a spacious covered deck around the rear of the home. The yard is surrounded by vinyl fencing. The home also has new windows and a new hot water heater. The roof is less than 10 years old!

7673 WOODBURY PIKE, ROARING SPRING – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM   (814) 693-5669
DETAILS:   $279,000 –  Takeout is hot right now. Delivery is hotter. Now is the time to buy a Turn key business ready for you to jump right in and serve the 2x Hometown Favorite Ribs and Chicken. Established business includes everything for you to operate and run a successful restaurant. Financials available and lots of potential to grow the business.

207 CONSTITUTION WAY, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM  (814) 696-7742
DETAILS:  $85,000 – This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full size bathrooms . Open concept Kitchen, dining room and living room for great entertaining .Large master bedroom with a 7×5 walk in closet. Master bath with a walk in shower and jacuzzi corner tub . Three nice size bedrooms sit on the opposite end with a full bath . Nice size laundry area with a backdoor to a nice deck . Handicap ramp in the front with a covered porch. Also a 1 car detached garage with a paved parking area. Lot rent is 412.00 . This is a 55+ community.

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Lewistown (717) 363-8631 

