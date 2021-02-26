Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Feb. 26, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

1710 6TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

NEW PRICE! $389,000

DETAILS: Must See!! 8 exam rooms. Well kept, turn key medical facility! Located in the heart of Altoona with a very high daily traffic count! Close proximity to UPMC Altoona and Station Medical Center. Parking lot provides plenty of off street parking. Can be used for a variety of specialties. Full basement unfinished.

633 TROXELL SPRINGS ROAD, FLINTON – LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART 814-687-4216

LISTING PRICE: $185,000

DETAILS: Split-level entry home with room to spare and great views. The main level of the home has 2+ bedrooms, a full bath, kitchen, living room, dining room and sunroom. The laundry was moved from the lower level for convenience but there are hook-ups in the lower level if you choose to return that space to another bedroom or office. Great views from the sun room and adjoining back deck which can also be accessed from the master bedroom. Jack and Jill bathroom connects to the master bedroom and hall. Lower level has a large open room with a wood burner as well as a kitchen area and office nook. A bedroom and 3/4 bath are also located in the lower level. Outside there is enclosed parking for one car along with a carport.



421 BEECH STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK (814) 381-5758

LISTING PRICE: $277,000

DETAILS: Unique multi-level 5 bedroom 4 bath home is situated on a large level lot with fenced in backyard and pond near the Hollidaysburg Football Field. The bottom level features a custom built rec room with separate TV area. The 2nd level has a laundry room and a remodeled bonus room with a 1/2 bath that exits to a covered porch and an adjoining sunroom. The main entry level has a large living room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen with a walk-in pantry and 1/2 bath. The 4th level has 3 bedrooms and full bath. And the 5th level has a large master bedroom, skylights, and full bath with Jacuzzi bathtub/shower and walk-in closet. There is an amazing amount of storage space too. The 12 X 14 2-story mini-barn has a small deck on 2nd floor and electric. This house is so much bigger than you would expect.



EDGAR T. WEAKLAND SUBDIVISION LOTS 1, 2, 3, 4 – STEPPING STONE ROAD, SOMERSET – LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958

DETAILS: This is your chance to build your dream home…. on one of four Residential Building Lots… Located In Edgar T Weakland Subdivision. Three of the lots are located just outside of Somerset on Stepping Stone Rd. There is also a 4-th lot off of Canary Road. All have Natural Gas, Public Water, & Sewer and Telephone available. And, they are all level and wooded. So, all you have to do is clear the land and start building! Quenna says this is a great location… close to shopping , restaurants, healthcare services and more! Prices range from $32,900 to $75,000…. depending on the size and location. The smallest lot is just over 1-1-point-6 acres… and the biggest is just over 4-point-8 acres.