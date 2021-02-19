Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Feb. 19, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again. Time for some of Perry’s Properties!

108 W. CHRISTINA STREET MARTINSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 824-693-5513

NEW PRICE! $249,900

DETAILS: This is a rare opportunity to purchase a property with a home and business all on the same parcel of land! The large home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. When you enter the home there is a drop area that is perfect for storing coats and shoes. On the main level of the home, there is an open eat-in kitchen and living room space. The living room has plenty of windows for natural light and a pellet stove. The home has a 1st-floor master bedroom. The business was formerly used as a butcher shop and has plenty of additional commercial uses. The commercial building has a storefront, office, and several large freezers and refrigerators. There is an apartment on the second floor with a separate entrance. There is plenty of off-street parking at the home and the business.

NEW LISTING!

128 57TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-414-2673

LISTING PRICE: $149,000

DETAILS: Well-maintained One story brick home with a metal roof. The home features 3 bedrooms, a full bath and an attached 1 car garage. Fenced in Backyard with a stream. Perfect if you’re looking to downsize.

NEW LISTING!

1076 GRANDVIEW ROAD, ALTOONA – LISTED BY MAHKI BARNES 814-329-1163

LISTING PRICE: $299,900

DETAILS: Logan township. This large 2 story 4 bd 2.5 ba home w approximately 3600sq. ft. sits on a private setting of approximately 2 acres, and offers large rooms throughout. EI kitchen w cherry cabinets and granite countertops, large living room and family room with dual-sided fireplace, formal dining room with hardwood floors, master bedroom w master bath w/in closet, a large additional living area that could be a possible 2 story in-law suite that has its own entrance and balcony that overlooks the back fenced in yard. The Interior of the home has been freshly painted and offers a newer carpet. Newer roof and furnace and Solar Panels. Large 3 season sunroom with skylights that open to a large deck that could be great for entertaining. Lots of storage. Large unfinished waterproofed basement. C/A. Shed.

3411 OAK LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY KERRY WEATHERSBEE 814-932-6897

NEW PRICE! $485,000

DETAILS: Classic 1911 5 bedroom, 5 bath Cape Cod located in beautiful Mansion Park within view of historic Baker Mansion. The craftsmanship, hardwood flooring, pocket doors and original woodwork are exhibited in the large Foyer and throughout the home. The 1st Floor features a Living Room (with Fireplace), Formal Dining Room with French Doors opening to a Large Family Room, a Den/Office (with Fireplace and built-in bookshelves), a Bedroom, 1/2 Bathroom, modern Eat-In Kitchen adjacent to a spacious Sunroom with Skylights, tiled flooring and a walk out to a fenced-in patio. The 2nd Floor has a Master Bedroom with a Full Bathroom and 1/2 Bath. There are 3 more Bedrooms, and a full Bathroom off the Hallway. The basement has a large Recreation Room with Wet Bar, 1/2 Bath, Kitchen and Laundry Rm.

