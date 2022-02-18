Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Feb. 18, 2022

It’s that time again! Time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

1113 YELLOW SPRINGS DRIVE, WILLIAMSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM (814) 696-7742

DETAILS: $160,000 – Come tour this 3 bedroom one story rancher on over a half an acre. This home features an open concept living and kitchen area. Each bedroom is moderately sized with a full bath. Enjoy mornings or evenings on the covered front . An integral one car garage and plenty of basement space with a half bath





NEW LISTING!

138 POST OFFICE AVENUE, FALLENTIMBER – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $140,000 – Newly remodeled and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated on a large corner lot. Updated electric, plumbing, windows, siding, roof, floors & more. Also included is an additional lot with 2 car garage. Check out or 3D virtual tour.



NEW LISTING!

364 KIBLER LAKE ROAD, FLINTON – LISTED BY CHRISTOPHER BARNHART (814) 619-3915

DETAILS: $300,000 – MUST SEE!!! 4 Bedroom and 4 bath beautiful 2 story home located in Glendale Yearound on 2 beautiful, wooded lots. Room and more room for you and your family. 3 separate garage spaces. Handicapped accessible and handicapped sauna tubs. 3 sheds to store all your stuff. Roof is less than 5 years old. Home has an automatic generator. 2 oil furnaces. Country living at its finest. Property is located in Glendale Yearound, a gated community located minutes from Glendale Lake and Prince Gallitzin State Park. Community pool, basketball, tennis, and more.



247 BROAD STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY JASON JONES (814) 207-6652

DETAILS: $75,000 – 2 Bedroom, 2 bath home located in Historic Hollidaysburg Borough. Home features an oversized great room with gas fireplace, off-street parking for multiple vehicles and is in close proximity to many amenities. It’s also nicely updated and it has a fenced in backyard/patio space!

