Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Feb. 12, 2021

116 WINSTON DRIVE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY NORMAN FULTON 814-381-6255
LISTING PRICE: $36,000
DETAILS: The owner invites you to see this 1 story home that features single floor living with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Located in Camelot Woods Mobile home park. Lot rent includes water/sewer, trash, and road maintenance.
1305 7TH AVENUE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669
LISTING PRICE: $259,900
DETAILS: Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home in the borough of Duncansville. Recent remodel with new stainless appliances. The location is really private but close to everything. Lots of potential with this home. It has a second full kitchen and bedroom on the lower level.
NEW LISTING!
801 ROOSEVELT AVENUE, ROARING SPRING – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513
LISTING PRICE: $125,000
DETAILS: Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home situated on a corner lot in the Borough of Roaring Spring. This home features an oversized 2 car garage w/ electric, a mud room off the kitchen that could be made into first floor laundry, and a metal roof!
324 MAIN STREET, BELLWOOD – LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD 814-502-2309
LISTING PRICE: $205,000
DETAILS: Beautiful, large and spacious home featuring five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Enter this home through the foyer with a beautiful fireplace. This home features freshly painted trim, new porch roof, newer carpet, windows and roof. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms, and an additional second kitchen and a 3rd floor bedroom and bath that could be used as a mother in law suite or rental income. If you love to entertain this home is for you! Finished basement with bar as well as a beautiful outdoor oasis and a beautiful, large front porch perfect for those warm summer nights!