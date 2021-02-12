Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Feb. 12, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

116 WINSTON DRIVE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY NORMAN FULTON 814-381-6255

LISTING PRICE: $36,000

DETAILS: The owner invites you to see this 1 story home that features single floor living with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Located in Camelot Woods Mobile home park. Lot rent includes water/sewer, trash, and road maintenance.

1305 7TH AVENUE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $259,900

DETAILS: Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home in the borough of Duncansville. Recent remodel with new stainless appliances. The location is really private but close to everything. Lots of potential with this home. It has a second full kitchen and bedroom on the lower level.

NEW LISTING!

801 ROOSEVELT AVENUE, ROARING SPRING – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $125,000

DETAILS: Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home situated on a corner lot in the Borough of Roaring Spring. This home features an oversized 2 car garage w/ electric, a mud room off the kitchen that could be made into first floor laundry, and a metal roof!



324 MAIN STREET, BELLWOOD – LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD 814-502-2309

LISTING PRICE: $205,000

DETAILS: Beautiful, large and spacious home featuring five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Enter this home through the foyer with a beautiful fireplace. This home features freshly painted trim, new porch roof, newer carpet, windows and roof. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms, and an additional second kitchen and a 3rd floor bedroom and bath that could be used as a mother in law suite or rental income. If you love to entertain this home is for you! Finished basement with bar as well as a beautiful outdoor oasis and a beautiful, large front porch perfect for those warm summer nights!

