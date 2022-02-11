Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Feb. 11, 2022

It’s that time again! Time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

62 CIRCLE DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $300,000 One of a kind raised ranch home located in the Holiday Manor subdivision of Hollidaysburg. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths PLUS endless features and updates. The large master bedroom features new carpet and a beautiful bathroom with new flooring and a walk in tile shower with a rain shower head. Second bedroom has a private bath with ceramic tile floor and shower. Eat-in kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and new vinyl flooring. The large great room is a great place to relax or entertain; including new stairs, restored wood floor and wood burning fireplace. To the front is an extra room providing storage or office space. Laundry area and powder room have new vinyl flooring and paint. Out back you will find a concrete patio and fenced yard; with shed outside of fencing

NEW PRICE!

1816 WADDLE ROAD, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $289,900 – Newly updated 3 bed, 2 full bath home conveniently located close to PSU, restaurants, shops, entertainment, parks, & bus routes. There’s a dining area and a large living room off of the kitchen. Plus – a spacious master suite with a private bathroom. There’s also a walk up attic for additional storage, a four season sunroom overlooks the large fenced in backyard, a shed and a 3 car garage!

107 BOYLES LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $250,000 – Completely renovated 3 Bedroom 2 bath home off Juniata Gap Road situated on a private wooded lot with stream in the back. Bright kitchen with recessed lighting, white cabinets and new stainless appliances. Well-lit dining room open to kitchen with built-in shelves. Living room is surrounded by windows on three sides and open to the foyer and spacious full bath. Upstairs you will find another full bath and three bedrooms – one featuring a barn door and walk-in closet. Outside enjoy the privacy and the stream while entertaining on the large covered back deck.

NEW PRICE!

968 RESERVOIR ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY KEVIN BICKINGS (814) 505-9562

DETAILS: $180,000 – Come see this move in ready – cozy 3 bedroom home on 1.45 acres. Eat in kitchen opens into family room, making a great entertaining space. The outside features a deck and pool to relax on those long summer evenings with beautiful views of the surrounding mountains. Full basement/garage is heated and ready for you to set up shop, or finish for additional living space.

