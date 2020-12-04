Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Dec. 4, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time for some great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

3210 WEST CHESTNUT AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $160,000

DETAILS: Incredibly well built brick home in a quiet neighborhood tucked away but close to everything. This spacious home offers a large oversized eat in kitchen with a bonus room including a cozy fireplace. Entertaining areas behind and the home is backed up to woods where wildlife can often be spotted. Central air and hot water heat make this a comfortable year round home. Large covered porch for relaxing and even a gas plumbed hookup for grill out back make this a home to sit back and enjoy. Three bedrooms and 1.5 baths with a two sided entry staircase to the 2nd floor. Brand new metal roof last year.

NEW LISTING!

966 27TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE 814-283-5686

LISTING PRICE: $139,000

DETAILS: Beautiful 3 bedroom home ready for new owners to move right in. Updated kitchen with new countertops and new flooring; all appliances included. Updated flooring throughout the dining and living room make a great space for entertaining. Front porch has been finished for the perfect bonus room. Gorgeous cedar bath in the basement. Brand new carpet on the entire second floor. Walk up attic, perfect for storage. Newer roof, vinyl windows & water heater. Huge fully fenced in yard, corner lot, large deck, patio and shed with electric. Landscaping includes a lovely fish filled pond. Virtual tour available!

NEW LISTING!

633 TROXELL SPRINGS ROAD, FLINTON – LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART 814-687-4216

LISTING PRICE: $185,000

DETAILS: Split level entry home with room to spare and great views. The main level of the home has 2+ bedrooms, a full bath, kitchen, living room, dining room and sun room. The laundry was moved from the lower level for convenience but there are hook-ups in the lower level if you choose to return that space to another bedroom or office. Great views from the sun room and adjoining back deck which can also be accessed from the master bedroom. Jack and Jill bathroom connects to the master bedroom and hall. Lower level has a large open room with a wood burner as well as a kitchen area and office nook. A bedroom and 3/4 bath are also located in the lower level. Outside there is enclosed parking for one car along with a carport.

205 LYLE LANE, COALPORT – LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART 814-687-4216

LISTING PRICE: $70,000

DETAILS: Affordable, country living on one floor. Two bedroom home on a private half acre lot located on a peaceful, dead end street. Woods behind and fields across the road offer sightings of wildlife. Bedrooms are spacious, with the bathroom almost as large. Large eat in kitchen with adjacent pantry. Located several minutes from Prince Gallitzin State Park / Glendale Lake. Affordable taxes. Seller is motivated.

