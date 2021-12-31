Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Dec. 31, 2021

Time to take a look at some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

315 BAKER LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $300,000 – Traditional bi-level home in the desirable Beverly Hills area of Altoona. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home features a 2 car garage and an enclosed sunroom out back with a raised deck and a fenced dog run. The backyard offers the privacy and space you need to relax or entertain. Inside, you’ll find a comfortable living area, kitchen and a finished basement with a fireplace. There’s also a spacious owner’s suite with bedroom and master bath. Updates include new wiring, landscaping and a new AC unit.There’s also an extra lot included!

1816 WADDLE ROAD, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $300,000 – Newly updated 3 bed, 2 full bath home conveniently located close to PSU, restaurants, shops, entertainment, parks, & bus routes. The layout includes a dining area, and a large living room located right off of the kitchen. Upon entering the living area you will find a set of steps that lead to the spacious primary suite, featuring a private bathroom. A four season sunroom overlooks the large private fenced in backyard of the home. The shed and walk-up attic provide plenty of room for additional storage. This home also features off-street parking plus a 3 car garage.

107 BOYLES LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $250,000 – Completely renovated 3 Bedroom 2 bath home off Juniata Gap Road situated on a private wooded lot with stream in the back. Bright kitchen with recessed lighting, white cabinets and new stainless appliances. Well-lit dining room open to kitchen with built-in shelves. Living room is surrounded by windows on three sides and open to the foyer and spacious full bath. Upstairs you will find another full bath and three bedrooms – one featuring a barn door and walk-in closet. Outside enjoy the privacy and the stream while entertaining on the large covered back deck.

NEW PRICE!

1221 28TH AVENUE REAR, ALTOONA – LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD (814) 502-2309

DETAILS: $134,900 Two first floor bedrooms and a full bathroom. This Altoona home features a large living area, perfect for entertaining! Upstairs you find an additional bedroom or second living area with high ceilings and an inviting gas fireplace. This home also features central air. Spacious, new trek deck and a HUGE fenced in yard. 2020 roof and new carpet installed. One car garage and additional parking out back as well as a long driveway for ample parking.