Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Dec. 3, 2021

It’s time again for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

326 MOSSER STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $134,900 – This is a MUST SEE home in the Garden Heights subdivision of Altoona. This home has been updated from top to bottom. The updated kitchen has custom cabinets, granite countertops and included appliances. There is a formal dining room and living room and 3 bedrooms on the second floor. The full bath has an included stackable washer and dryer for added convenience. The home sits on a large double lot with off-street parking area next to the house.



NEW LISTING!

847 MAIN STREET, ROCKWOOD – LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH (814) 244-1958

DETAILS: $96,500 – Lots of character in this 2 story lovingly updated open concept Rockwood Borough home. Large updated kitchen and bath. Covered front porch. Hardwood floors. Main floor laundry and pantry. Large rear deck leads to the level lot that has additional parking off rear alley. 10 X 12 storage shed. Full basement for plenty of storage.

NEW LISTING!

107 BOYLES LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $250,000 – Completely renovated 3 Bedroom 2 bath home off Juniata Gap Road situated on a private wooded lot with stream in the back. Bright kitchen with recessed lighting, white cabinets and new stainless appliances. Well-lit dining room open to kitchen with built-in shelves. Living room is surrounded by windows on three sides and open to the foyer and spacious full bath. Upstairs you will find another full bath and three bedrooms – one featuring a barn door and walk-in closet. Outside enjoy the privacy and the stream while entertaining on the large covered back deck.



NEW LISTING!

132 TUDOR LANE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY KAYLA MCTAVISH (814) 937-2112

DETAILS: $590,000 – Beautiful, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home with an amazing outdoor space for entertaining! First floor has a large kitchen with eat-in area that features a heated floor, formal dining room, family room, office and a den that is currently being used as a bedroom… plus an enclosed sunroom that has its own heat source. Basement has a large family room, full bathroom, and several storage areas. Four bedrooms with an option for fifth bedroom or recreational space on the second floor. Everything in this home has been remodeled. Brand new exterior doors and garage door. Large in-ground swimming pool with pool house and outdoor bathroom. Beautifully landscaped with mature trees on over two acres. Included in sale is a separate deeded lot that has water, sewage taps and driveway access for future development!