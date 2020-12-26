Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Dec. 25, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time of the week! Time for some great Perry’s Properties!

304 EAST LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $120,000

DETAILS: Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in the desirable East End area! This home features a large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and an extra large pantry / storage room. Brand new flooring installed 11/22/2020! The living room and dining room have beautiful woodwork and high ceilings which makes the rooms feel extra spacious. The 1/2 bath is conveniently located on the first floor. In the master bedroom you will find a huge closet and four windows to brighten the room with natural daylight. The attic is finished and could be used as a 4th bedroom or bonus room. Off street parking to fit up to 2 vehicles and a fenced in yard! *Home was under contract for over 60 days and buyers financing fell through.



966 27TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE (814) 283-5686

LISTING PRICE: $139,000

DETAILS: Beautiful 3 bedroom home ready for new owners to move right in. Updated kitchen with new countertops and new flooring; all appliances included. Updated flooring throughout the dining and living room make a great space for entertaining. Front porch has been finished for the perfect bonus room. Gorgeous cedar bath in the basement. Brand new carpet on the entire second floor. Walk up attic, perfect for storage. Newer roof, vinyl windows & water heater. Huge fully fenced in yard, corner lot, large deck, patio and shed with electric. Landscaping includes a lovely fish filled pond. Virtual tour available!



3411 OAK LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY KERRY WEATHERSBEE (814) 932-6897

LISTING PRICE: $504,900

DETAILS: Classic 1911 5 bedroom, 5 bath Cape Cod located in beautiful Manison Park within view of historic Baker Mansion. The craftsmanship, hardwood flooring, pocket doors and original wood work is exhibited in the large Foyer and throughout the home. The 1st Floor features a Living Room (with Fireplace), Formal Dinning Room with French Doors opening to a Large Family Room, a Den/Office (with Fireplace and built in bookshelfs), a Bedroom, 1/2 Bathroom, modern Eat In Kitchen adjacent to a spacious Sun Room with Skylights, tiled flooring and a walk out to a fenced in patio. The 2nd Floor has a Master Bedroom with a Full Bathroom and 1/2 Bath. There are 3 more Bedrooms, and a full Bathroom off the Hallway. The basement has a large Recreation Room with Wet Bar, 1/2 Bath, Kitchen and Laundry Rm.



1603 TIMBERLINE DRIVE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS (814) 329-3021

LISTING PRICE: $97,000

DETAILS: This great 2 bedroom half of a double home offers vaulted ceilings in the living room, a full finished basement and a large private deck. Two portions of the deck have been reinforced to accommodate hot tubs. The integral garage offers easy inside access to the home and a large driveway for additional parking. The split heat pump units provide air conditioning and a second heat source. Some furniture can be included or purchased.

