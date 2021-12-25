Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Dec. 24, 2021

It’s time for another Perry’s Properties!

BACK ON THE MARKET!

2701-05 INDUSTRIAL AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $350,000 – Over 27,000 sqft commercial warehouse with endless possibilities for your business! This building is constructed of solid block… conveniently located off of Beale Ave in the City of Altoona. it has 2 floors of floor space, a large garage bay, and a loading dock. There is also office space with a split heating and cooling unit. The entire roof was replaced six years ago. Commercial features include 3-phase electrical, freight elevator, and 14′ ceilings on the main level. Second floor ceiling height is 13′. Potential commercial use includes manufacturing, operations, distribution, shipping, and storage.

NEW LISTING!

1539 VETERANS STREET, BECCARIA – LISTED BY CHRISTOPHER BARNHART (814) 619-3915

DETAILS: $150,000 – 2 story 3 bedroom 1 bath home on almost 3 acres. Country living at its best! Home has been totally remodeled over the last 6 years. Roof is 1 year old. New windows and siding installed this year. Living room totally remodeled with custom woodwork. Jacuzzi tub and shower stall in bathroom. Stream borders the back of the property. There are 2 sheds that come with the property.

NEW PRICE!

7673 WOODBURY PIKE, ROARING SPRING – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

DETAILS: $279,000 – Takeout is hot right now. Delivery is hotter. Now is the time to buy a Turn key business ready for you to jump right in and serve the 2x Hometown Favorite Ribs and Chicken. Established business includes everything for you to operate and run a successful restaurant. Financials available and lots of potential to grow the business.

1221 28TH AVENUE REAR, ALTOONA – LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD (814) 502-2309

DETAILS: $134,900 – MOTIVATED SELLERS! Bring offers! Endless possibilities! Two first floor bedrooms and a full bathroom. This Altoona home features a large living area, perfect for entertaining! Upstairs you find an additional bedroom or second living area with high ceilings and an inviting gas fireplace. This home also features central air. Spacious, new trek deck and a HUGE fenced in yard. 2020 roof and new carpet installed. One car garage and additional parking out back as well as a long driveway for ample parking.

