Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Dec. 18, 2020

It’s that time again! Time for some great Perry’s Properties!

525 E. PARK AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

NEW PRICE: $125,000

DETAILS: One-story living! This home is located just steps away from PSU Altoona Campus on a private street. It has a living room with a gas fireplace, dining room that could also be used as a home office, two bedrooms separated by a full bath and a family room with half bath and that could be used as a third bedroom. Off street parking with a detached 20×20 garage and shed for additional storage. Check out our 3D virtual tour and schedule a showing today!

NEW LISTING!

6173 ADMIRAL PERRY HIGHWAY, EBENSBURG – LISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS 814-329-3021

LISTING PRICE: $750,000

DETAILS: 6.9 Acres of land in a very visible, high traffic area. It’s located at the Portage / Munster (Route 164) exit off of Route 22… just before you get to Ebensburg. This is a large corner lot with frontage on Rt 164 and Admiral Peary Hwy. So it could be a great location for a business. There is also a tenant occupied property on the lot. That house has well and septic.

224 LIMESTONE DRIVE, BELLEFONTE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

LISTING PRICE: $384,000

DETAILS: Quality new construction by Ralph Spearly. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home is waiting for YOU! There is beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main level… a beautiful custom kitchen with granite countertops that opens out to the great room that features a stone fireplace. There is also a powder room and laundry room on the first floor. The second level has a large Master bedroom with en suite & custom tile shower… plus, three nice sized bedrooms and another bath. The home also has natural gas heat, central air and a two car garage.



400- 412 44TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

LISTING PRICE: $225,000

DETAILS: You will love this beautiful custom designed home on a large corner lot in Altoona! This property has it all! The home itself is a unique multi-level design with a spacious addition on the back featuring walls of windows and a spiral staircase that connects to a media room/bar area on the first floor. This space is currently used as a recreation room with a hot tub and exercise equipment. But, it can easily be converted into a two floor master suite! The home also offers two more bedrooms, 2 baths, a two car garage, a bonus family room and a covered patio with an enclosed porch/sunroom above. This is one property you have to see to appreciate!

