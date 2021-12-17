Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Dec. 17, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time! Time for those great PERRY’S PROPERTIES!

301 BRISTOL LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE 814-283-5686

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $665,000 – Stunning 5+ bedroom…. 4 1/2 bath home in the beautiful Elmwood neighborhood of Hollidaysburg. Over 4500 sq.ft. in just the 1st & 2nd floor alone! It has a 2 story foyer, office, formal dining room,great room w/gas fireplace, concrete kitchen countertops & island, stainless steel appliances and a spacious first floor master suite. Second floor has 4 bedrooms with 2 Jack & Jill baths. There’s also a finished basement with a wet bar, dishwasher and two refrigerators. Plus – a theater area with stadium seating. Two bonus rooms in the basement offer an additional bedroom, den, exercise and craft area. And, a lot more! This is one home that you have to see in person!



136 DOGWOOD LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513 DETAILS: $369,900 – This is a meticulously kept 4 bedroom, 3 full bath with a finished basement. Vaulted ceilings and a cozy stone fireplace in the living room plus a sunroom off the kitchen… custom cabinets, a large island and an eat-in area. Beautifully landscaped yard, and trex decking! New roof installed last year.



326 MOSSER STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $134,900 – This is a MUST SEE home in the Garden Heights subdivision of Altoona. This home has been updated from top to bottom. The updated kitchen has custom cabinets, granite countertops and included appliances. There is a formal dining room and living room and 3 bedrooms on the second floor. The full bath has an included stackable washer and dryer for added convenience. The home sits on a large double lot with off-street parking area next to the house.





2804 UNION AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD (814) 502-2309

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $210,000 – Large four bedroom, three bath home in the desired Mansion Park area. Enter this home into the foyer that features a grand staircase. Hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinets for storage. Enjoy those cold winter nights by the large gas fireplace. Upstairs you will find four bedrooms and two full baths. There is an additional room off of two of the bedrooms that could be used as a closet or bonus room. Plenty of parking outdoors with two driveway entrances to the home and a two car garage with an attached carport. There is also a small fish pond out back. Electrical system was just upgraded in 2021.

