Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Dec. 11, 2020

It’s time for another week of Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

421 BEECH STREET, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK 814-381-5758

LISTING PRICE: $287,000

DETAILS: Unique multi-level 5 bedroom 4 bath home is situated on a large level lot with fenced in backyard and pond near the Hollidaysburg Football Field. The bottom level features a custom built rec room with separate TV area. The 2nd level has a laundry room and a remodeled bonus room with a 1/2 bath that exits to a covered porch and an adjoining sunroom. The main entry level has a large living room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen with a walk-in pantry and 1/2 bath. The 4th level has 3 bedrooms and full bath. And the 5th level has a large master bedroom, skylights, and full bath with Jacuzzi bathtub/shower and walk-in closet. There is an amazing amount of storage space too. The 12 X 14 2-story mini-barn has a small deck on 2nd floor and electric. This house is so much bigger than you would expect.

236 SCIENCE PARK COURT, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY DAWN KLINE 814-574-4916

LISTING PRICE: $234,900

DETAILS: Adorable well maintained home in State College on a private street. Two bedrooms and a bath on the first floor. New Bath fitter with lifetime warranty. Second floor has a large bedroom and ample closet space and a bonus room. Enclosed porch that walks out to a covered patio in a fenced in yard with a garden.

NEW LISTING!

1305 7TH AVENUE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $259,900

DETAILS: Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home in the borough of Duncansville. Recent remodel with new stainless appliances. The location is really private but close to everything. Lots of potential with this home. It has a second full kitchen and bedroom on the lower level.

12464 TURKEY FARM ROAD, HUNTINGDON – LISTED BY REGINA MILLER 814-880-7691

LISTING PRICE: $265,000

DETAILS: This house is the best of both worlds! Enjoy a picturesque, quiet, rural location not far from town. This well-built home is situated only 3 miles from Raystown Lake and sits on 3 acres. Perfect for those who love the outdoors, the property is located near fishing, boating, camping, hiking and bike trails. A large outbuilding provides additional storage for a boat or car, and also features a workshop space. For those with pets, there is a large fenced-in yard. Interior features solid hardwood (Ash) flooring. All doors are solid wood. Natural fieldstone fireplace in family room.