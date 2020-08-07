Perry Wellington 4.5: Perry’s properties August 7, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time for another Perry’s Properties!



1. NEW LISTING! 904 MARIANA CIRCLE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS (814) 329-3021

LISTING PRICE: $339,000

DETAILS: – This great three bedroom, three bath multi-level home sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. It is completely updated and move-in ready! The home features a master suite with a four-piece ensuite bath, hardwood and ceramic tile floors, a large kitchen with granite countertops and a breakfast nook, fireplaces in the living room and family room and several ways to access the great outdoor living space. Outside offers a deck and patio space, including a pergola – all surrounded by lush landscaping which makes it feel cozy and private! And, to top it all off – the stone walkways lead to an amazing saltwater inground pool! There is a 30 amp receptacle for a camper and dedicated parking and a two-car garage as well!

2. NEW LISTING! 905 MARIANA CIRCLE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS (814) 329-3021

LISTING PRICE: $389,000

DETAILS: – This home on the end of a quiet cul-de-sac is a must-see! There are two master suites with one on the main level currently used as a private in-law suite with its own kitchen and dining area, sauna, steam shower, sunken tub and direct access to the patio. The great room has a soaring two-story fireplace and a large loft overlooking the space which makes a great home office. The spacious kitchen is open to an enclosed all season porch with a pellet stove back. There is even a dedicated exercise room on the main level complete with mirrored walls. The outdoor space is where you will want to spend your summers in the heated in-ground pool with a waterfall, hot tub (even in the winter), cabana and half bath. Four car heated garage.



3. NEW LISTING! 114 SWEET CHERRY COURT, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $155,000

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7l2jlieyKKA

DETAILS: – OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, AUGUST 9TH FROM 1 PM. TO 2:30 P.M. Check out this modern, brick end-unit townhouse in Holiday Hills with beautiful mountain views. The home has a beautifully updated, open concept kitchen and dining area. The living room is light and bright with recessed lighting and large windows. The kitchen, bathrooms and family room also have recessed lighting to brighten the space. There is also a spacious lower level family room with walkout. Stairs from back deck to lead to a private patio and yard with a tranquil waterfall feature and a two-car detached garage!

4. NEW LISTING! 320-324 TROXELL SPRING ROAD, FLINTON – LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART – (814) 687-4216

LISTING PRICE: $195,000

DETAILS: – Two bedroom log home with huge great room. This classy residence can be your full-time home or getaway. Already being used as a vacation rental, this property allows those for whom it would be a second home to use at their leisure and cover their costs with rental revenue. Large yard with gardens, pond and hot tub is a mecca for wildlife. Bedroom on first floor has an attached dressing room/closet. Upper master bedroom has its own sitting room and balcony overlooking the backyard. Both bathrooms are elegantly decorated. The kitchen is a visual delight as well as functional. Home is located in Glendale Year-round, a gated recreational community adjacent to Prince Gallitzin State Park / Glendale Lake / State Gamelands 108. Six miles from Rock Run ATV Park.

