Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: August 28, 2020

It’s that time of the week again. Time for some of Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

224 CHIMNEY ROCKS ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $139,900

DETAILS: Quaint home in the Hollidaysburg Area School District! This home sits on approx. 1.79 acres in a convenient location just steps from Chimney Rocks Park. This home offers 3 beds, 1 bath, an integral garage, and a large shed. Sit on either the front or back porch and enjoy the view of downtown Hollidaysburg. With a little TLC, make this your perfect home!

NEW LISTING!

LOT 23 CIRCLE DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: Private wooded lot in the highly desirable Holiday Manor Subdivision of Hollidaysburg. Public water, public sewer, natural gas, and electric are all available to the property. Survey was done and available for reference. Approx lot lines are highlighted in green on plot map under pictures.



810 TEABERRY LANE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP – 814- 360-0140

$100-THOUSAND DOLLAR PRICE DROP! NEW PRICE! $890,000

DETAILS: Check out this beautiful new listing in Teaberry Ridge. Step inside to find the two-story foyer that leads to the formal living room with a cozy fireplace. There’s also a large dining room and a fully equipped chef’s kitchen. You have access to the home’s wrap around porch from the family room. Upstairs, you find 5 spacious bedrooms – two with their own bathrooms and the other two share a bath. The owner’s suite features two walkin closets and a gorgeous master bath with updated shower and jacuzzi tub. The finished basement has new carpet throughout – plus – a theater room, game room, kitchenette, large hobby/bonus room, a full bath, and an exercise room! There is sound proofing between floors, full spectrum lighting in the lower level, a 3 car oversized garage, hardwood floors and a central vac too!

413 ORPWOOD LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT (814) 502-6248

NEW PRICE: $450,000

DETAILS: BACK ON MARKET $450,000! This incredible ranch home is truly above & beyond anything you have seen on the market! Located in a beautiful rural setting in Logan Twp the property spans 5 acres. Relax or entertain on the amazing custom-built patio by Tussey Landscaping. Huge outdoor space features a fire pit, professional lighting & landscaping with magical views overlooking property and surrounding nature.3 bdrms,2 baths, open floor plan & large windows throughout provide a ton of natural light. Step into this unique layout, where a gorgeous floor to ceiling fireplace stands as the centerpiece. Expansive kitchen boasts new quartz countertops & a rich marble backsplash. Bsmt partially finished for 2 bdrms, bath, & wet bar. Indoor pool, exercise rm, detached 2 car garage, addt’l building (office space) w/1 car garage.

