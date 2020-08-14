Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: August 14, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s times once again for some great Perry’s Properties!

655 CARL ROAD, DYSART – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

Listing Price: $830,000

DETAILS: Welcome to 655 Carl Road where the possibilities are endless and the views are breathtaking. The property features approx 174.5 acres of land with a nicely kept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home, an enormous 3 story barn with stalls and metal roofing, 2 over-sized garages, and an out building on top of the hill. Also, located on the property is a pond with various species of wildlife. Approx 110 of the acres are tillable and approx 60 acres are wooded. Whether you want to start a business in agriculture or if you just want to live in luxurious privacy, 655 Carl Road is the perfect place for you! Approx property lines are highlighted in blue on image under pictures.

NEW LISTING!

4224 ST. LAWRENCE ROAD, COALPORT – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $280,000

DETAILS: Custom-built brick 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on 3.6+ acres adjacent to 7,651 acres of State Game Lands (SGL120). Enjoy breathtaking mountain views from the deck. Store all the toys in the oversized two car garage. Relax in the open concept great room with rustic hickory beams and brick accent. Finish the walkout basement for more living space. The possibilities are endless with this immaculate, well-maintained home that has barely been lived in. A secluded setting but also close to local amenities and Rock Run Recreation Area with over 140 miles of trails and also Prince Gallitzin State Park containing 1,635 acre Lake Glendale. A 1.37 acre subdivision possible. City water. Don’t miss this one. Check out our 3D virtual tour and property video.

1096 EDGEWOOD DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

$10,000 PRICE DROP! NOW $350,000!

DETAILS: Move right into this beautifully updated home in Edgewood Estates. Spacious & inviting – 4 bdrms, 2 full & 2 half baths, 2 car garage & 1st flr laundry. The open kitchen features new SS appliances, refinished cabinets & new quartz countertops. The expansive space opens into a gorgeous eat-in kitchen & family room with a gas fireplace. Stunning master suite has a bonus room, huge walk-in closet, 2nd closet along with a walk-in shower and jacuzzi tub. Downstairs offers a finished room with a fireplace perfect for entertaining as well as 2 large rooms with tons of storage space & shelving. Relax on the large deck that is just steps off the kitchen. Other updates include custom french doors installed in the office,new flooring,new front door,new kitchen sink & lighting,updated 1/2 bath.

315 BAKER LANE ALTOONA – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK 814-381-5758

LISTING PRICE: $280,000

DETAILS: Spacious bi-level in the prestigious Beverly Hills subdivision of Altoona features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. If you are looking for your “forever” house you might have just found it. This extraordinary house has a large master bedroom with a separate sitting/dressing room in the suite. And from the kitchen you can enter your own private outdoor space with a covered screened-in deck (18.9 by 15.1) that leads to a large multi-tiered deck that is perfect for entertaining. Downstairs is a family room with a wood burning fireplace and an additional rec room attached. There is plenty of storage space tucked away in this house. It has a huge 2-car garage with space for a workshop. And it is just minutes from PSU Altoona campus and Altoona Hospital.

