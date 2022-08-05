Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.
It’s time again for some of those great Perry’s Properties!
Check out this listing!
- NEW LISTING! 3150 NEW LANCASTER VALLEY ROAD, MILROY – LISTED BY KIM RICKERT
DETAILS: $550,000 – Beautifully maintained Amish-built cabin on 23.96 acres just minutes from Reeds Gap State Park. The cabin was built in 2010 and is on a poured wall foundation. The interior was painstakingly finished by a skilled carpenter from Lancaster, PA. The cabinets were hand built with the doors and hinges custom made for each room. The walls were made from local sawmill shiplap lumber for an exceptionally strong cabin interior. Enter into the open plan first floor with solid wood interior. Enjoy the great room with walkout onto a screened-in porch, perfect for listening to the running stream while drinking your morning coffee. Entertain friends by the fire pit beside the stream. Two bedrooms on the main floor and a third upstairs adjacent to an open loft area currently used as a 4th bedroom. The cabin could easily sleep ten people comfortably. The property is stunning with 1300 feet of rolling stream frontage, owned on both sides and stocked yearly. The property is fully wooded with beautiful hemlock and includes towering poplar and oak trees. The property offers abundant wildlife and great hunting opportunities and is currently in Clean and Green. The cabin is easily winterized with three valves for plumbing located at the entrance to the crawl space. 3.96-acre lot at the top has 2 perc sites for standard systems. The electric lines are buried from adjacent Red Barn property to the cabin. Furnishings and equipment are negotiable. Adjacent properties available.