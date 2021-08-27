Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Aug. 27, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time! Time for some more great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

108 ICKES ROAD, CLAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM (814) 696-7742

DETAILS: PRICE: $150,000 – Nice One and a half story home in the Claysburg Kimmel School District. This home Features a large Kitchen and dining room space. A bonus room off the kitchen for office space. A first floor bedroom and a half bath with a large living room . Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms and a full bath.



NEW PRICE!

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 28TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M

439 E FIR STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $214,900 – This is a beautiful newly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 and a half bath Cape Cod style home within walking distance to the Hollidaysburg Senior and Junior High. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and ceramic tile flooring. Both bathrooms are also completely remodeled. This home has been professionally painted inside and out. All of the original hardwood floors have been preserved and refinished. There is also a new driveway, beautiful landscaping, and new concrete covered patio. Other renovations include new plumbing, updated lateral sewer line, updated electrical service and breaker box, and all new windows! It has a newer roof too, added in 2018!



OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, AUGUST 29TH FROM 12:30 P.M. TO 2 P.M.

427 BELL AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM (814) 696-7742

DETAILS: PRICE: $130,000 Stunning 2 story home With a fenced in yard and 2 car garage ..Stunning Kitchen has granite counter tops and newer flooring. Dining room is opened up with a bar counter top. Living room has a beautiful fireplace for relaxing. Upstairs has a nice size full bath and 3bedrooms with a possible 4th bedroom in the finish walk up attic. Enjoy outside time on the front porch or back patio.



NEW LISTING!

513-515 BLAIR STREET HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY SOPHIA JONES 814-312-8666

DETAILS: PRICE – $264,900 – Beautiful, newly renovated office space – now available. The building includes a reception area, main office, two side offices (with windows!), conference/break room, and an additional room currently being used as a copy room. Zoned Residential/Business, this space offers so many possibilities. Parking in both front and rear, easily accessible.

