NEW LISTING!

185 E. VALLEY POINTE LANE, CLAYSBURG – LISTED BY DAWN GRIFFITH 814-381-1229

DETAILS: $54,000 – TURNKEY!!! 1st floor Studio at Blue Knob Resort. Completely remodeled and fully furnished. New Butcher Block countertops, windows, sliding door, flooring, appliances, fireplace and so much more. must see!! Walking distance to indoor and outdoor pools. $255.00/ Mo HOA fee includes: Separate indoor hot tub, indoor pool, hot tub and gym area, tennis and pickleball courts.

NEW LISTING!

117 BELL AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-207-9137

DETAILS: $85,000 – Beautiful home conveniently located close to shopping, schools, entertainment, and transportation. This home features a large first floor laundry with half bath, large living room with original wood trim, formal dining room, and a mudroom leading to the fenced in private backyard! The second floor offers 2 large bedrooms, full bath, plus a bonus room that would be perfect for an office or additional space. Off street parking, new carpet, new windows with lifetime warranty, and a backyard deck are just some of the highlights of this home!

523 CANTERBURY DRIVE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $400,000 – This is an immaculate 6 bedroom, 4 bath home in Chapel Hill Estates with 3280 square feet of living space. Inside, you find a gorgeous and well maintained interior with two fireplaces, a beautiful oak staircase and modern finishes throughout. There is a deck outside, plus an inground pool which will be so nice to have during the hot Summer months which are just about a month away! You also have a 2 car garage!





NEW LISTING!

2146 WATER STREET,L ALTOONA – LISTED BY LEONARD FIORE 814-330-2574

DETAILS: $799,000 TO $1,229,000 – 5 total listings…. buy them all for $1.229 million…. or split them up! Some are land only… and one is a gorgeous home in almost 6 acres! It’s a beautifully landscaped 5 bedroom ranch in the Hollidaysburg School District…. There’s an open-concept kitchen and living room with views to the outdoor patio and pond. There’s a sunken, naturally lit, family room with a wood burning fireplace. Plus, a finished basement with a bonus family room space, an office, storage space, and a bar with a cozy entertaining area near the second fireplace. The spacious master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, a sauna and a private deck. There’s also a junior master with an ensuite bathroom.