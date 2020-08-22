Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Aug. 21, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s time once again for another episode of Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

1701 12TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD 814-934-5246

LISTING PRICE: $175,000

DETAILS: Dr office in downtown medical park. These offices are in a high demand area and would make an excellent investment for your own professional business or for you to place a professional tenant and collect rent. 3,000 square feet of class A space. Priced for fast sale.

165 BRADFORD LANE, ROARING SPRING – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $515,000

DETAILS: One of a kind, custom built home in Bradford Heights! This immaculate 1 story home offers a beautiful open concept kitchen with a large island, quartz countertops, top of the line appliances, and a full sized pantry. Open to the kitchen is the living room with a home office or potential 4th bedroom off to the side. There is also a sun room with a vaulted ceiling, perfect for relaxing and looking at the view. Go further down the hall way to the master suite with its own full bathroom and walk-in closet. On the opposite side of the house are two more bedrooms, each with their own full bathrooms. It does not stop there, head down to the full sized walkout basement that is already plumbed for a full bath and 2nd kitchen. Last but not least, check out the MOVIE THEATER in the basement!

NEW LISTING!

525 E. PARK AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $140,000

DETAILS: One-story living a located only a few feet away from PSU Altoona Campus on a dead-end street. This single-level home has a living room with a gas fireplace, dining room that could also be used as a home office, two bedrooms separated by a full bath and a family room with half bath and that could be used as a third bedroom. Off-street parking with a detached 20×20 garage and shed for additional storage. Check out our 3D virtual tour and schedule a showing today.

276 PIEDMONT DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY CHRISTOPHER BARNHART 814-619-3915

LISTING PRICE: $89,000

DETAILS: This one will not last long!!! Seller is MOTIVATED!!! Maple Hollow Townhouse with NO HOA fees!!! 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. The basement is finished except for the laundry room. Room in basement could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Seller will give a $1500 allowance towards new appliances.