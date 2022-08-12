Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

It’s time once again to take a look at some of the great Perry’s Properties.

NEW PRICE!

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, AUGUST 14TH FROM 12:30 P.M. TO 2 P.M.

13568 DUNNINGS HIGHWAY, CLAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $180,000 – If you’re looking for a great home in the Claysburg-Kimmel School District, this may be the one for you! This well maintained, 3 bed, 1 bath, one-story home sits on 0.80 acre and features a 2 car garage with additional off-street parking, several outbuildings and a pavilion that provides plenty of space for entertaining.

NEW LISTING!

5150 JUNIATA STREET, ALEXANDRIA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $135,000 – Well maintained 3 bedroom home! This home can offer first floor living and plenty of room to spare on the second level, with 3 large bedrooms and 1/4 bath. Sit on the large covered front porch and take in the views of the countryside. The Juniata river is close by for easy access to endless water activities. The two car garage offers plenty of extra parking and storage space.

NEW PRICE!

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY AUG. 13 – 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M

8660 OLD ROUTE 22, ALEXANDRIA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $235,000 – . – Ranch style home with beautiful country views situated on almost 1/2 acre. Well maintained with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors, partially finished basement, spacious garage and screened in porch. Perfect for a year round or seasonal home.

781 PARKSIDE DRIVE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD 814-502-2309

DETAILS: $714,900 – Incredible custom build features 18′ ceilings, large windows, open floor plan, geothermal radiant heat floors & distributed audio throughout. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths…. Custom kitchen with solid maple cabinets & quartz countertops. First floor master bedroom & ensuite complete with a jetted tub, custom tile shower & walk in closet. Second floor with two additional bedrooms, jack and jill bathroom & storage space above garage. Added features include a basement wet bar, gym space, bathroom with a soaker tub & custom tile shower & a bedroom with separate entrance. Tanning bed negotiable. There’s also an oversized heated three car attached garage, EV charging, a deck, covered patio, fenced in yard & heated sidewalk.