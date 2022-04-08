Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC

It’s time for this week’s Perry Properties for April 8, 2022!

715 LOOP ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $295,000 – New construction! Ranch style 3 bed, 2 bath home with a full basement! Ranch style 3 bed, 2 bath home in Hollidaysburg… vinyl plank flooring, upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, full basement, and a 2 car garage. High efficiency Bosch Heat Pump. Seller is a licensed agent.



NEW LISTING!

—OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY APRIL 10TH FROM 1 TO 2:30 P.M.

276 WHITEHILL STREET, LEMONT – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $535,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY APRIL 10TH FROM 1 TO 2:30 P.M. Large 5+ bedroom, 3 bath home in Lemont with a view of Beaver Stadium (less than 2.5 miles away). The finished basement features a 2 bedroom apartment with separate entrance that would make a perfect short term Airbnb or Vrbo rental during football and other busy PSU weekends. The main level has a living room, family room, dining room, kitchen, full bath and an office (could be used as an additional bedroom). The second floor has 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths all with new flooring. All rooms have been freshly painted and the kitchen has new stainless appliances. Close proximity to State College and PSU. Adjacent to a 6 acre park and walking distance to the CATA bus stop on Pike Street.



NEW LISTING!

210 BEECH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM (814) 696-7742

DETAILS: $115,000 – Nicely remodeled two story home on a double lot. This property is features an updated kitchen, two bedrooms, 1 full bath upstairs and a half bath downstairs, sliding glass doors that lead out to the back patio and yard…. and a covered porch. There’s also off street parking.



NEW LISTING!

482 RED OAK ROAD, FLINTON – LISTED BY CHRISTOPHER BARNHART (814) 619-3915

DETAILS: $229,900 – Beautiful home located on 1 lot in Glendale Yearound. This cozy 1 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has an impressive rustic great room with cedar cathedral ceiling and accent wall. a stone cased propane fireplace…. There is also a small propane fireplace in the bedroom. Perfect for those weekend getaways or a full time residence. The property also has a two car garage and a large deck. Glendale Yearound is a gated community located minutes from Glendale Lake and Prince Gallitzin State Park. Community pool, tennis, basketball, security, and more.