Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

It’s time for Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

1610 FORDHAM CIRCLE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT (814) 502-6248

DETAILS: $250,000 – Beautiful house & great location – 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. This property is located in a quiet area in Logan Township with vacant lots on both sides of the house. It has an eat-in kitchen with skylight, a finished basement with fireplace and wet bar… plus a beautiful deck off the dining room. It also has a 2 car garage, central air, and a new roof.



NEW LISTING!

370 GATES HILL ROAD, TYRONE – LISTED BY CARA WEIBLEY (814) 934-7487

DETAILS: $180,000 – This is a 1 story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with an open floor plan and an attached 2 car garage in a private location! This home features a kitchen with an island that opens to a large dining area with a pantry… a spacious living room with a newly installed pellet stove and a master bedroom with an attached 3/4 bath. The living room has sliding door access to the large patio with raised tiered gardens and a built-in firepit!



OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY APRIL 30TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M.

715 LOOP ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $295,000 – New construction! Ranch style 3 bed, 2 bath home with a full basement! Ranch style 3 bed, 2 bath home in Hollidaysburg… vinyl plank flooring, upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, full basement, and a 2 car garage. High efficiency Bosch Heat Pump. Seller is a licensed agent.

.

482 RED OAK ROAD, FLINTON – LISTED BY CHRISTOPHER BARNHART (814) 619-3915

DETAILS: $229,900 – Beautiful home located on 1 lot in Glendale Yearound. This cozy 1 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has an impressive rustic great room with cedar cathedral ceiling and accent wall. a stone cased propane fireplace…. There is also a small propane fireplace in the bedroom. Perfect for those weekend getaways or a full time residence. The property also has a two car garage and a large deck. Glendale Yearound is a gated community located minutes from Glendale Lake and Prince Gallitzin State Park. Community pool, tennis, basketball, security, and more.

