Perry Wellington 4.5: Perry’s Properties – April 24, 2020

It’s that time of the week again! Time for some of Perry’s Properties!

5437 GRANDVIEW AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY PAULA DEBOLT 814-360-2809
NEW LISTING! $167,000
DETAILS: Location! Location! Location! This updated home”Now On the Market”is in a well sought after neighborhood. The seller is relocating & has done a lot of upgrades and says ” …my loss on upgrades is the buyer’s gain!” New Triple, Double Pane Windows were placed in 2017-2018! New Patio Slider & 2 New Larson Storm doors in 2019. Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Tile planks placed on the first floor in 2019. New TRANE Variable stage furnace with A/C, WIFI Thermostat, Air Filtration, & Humidifier in 2017.Too many upgrades to list… All you need to do is Move-In & enjoy the back deck & fire pit this summer. Due to COVID-19, the Seller did the photography & the VIRTUAL TOUR. Seller is ready to sell & will accept up to 6% Seller’s Assist on a full price offer! Call the Listing Agent for details!

2127 DECKER LANE, TYRONE – LISTED BY JASON JONES (814) 207-6652
NEW PRICE! $255,000!   
DETAILS: This is an immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in the Bellwood School District. The property sits on 3 acres and features a spacious 22 x 30 family room with new luxury vinyl flooring and gas fireplace. Enjoy an open concept kitchen-dining room with beautiful custom cabinetry, large island, and quartz countertops. Hardwood floors throughout with built-in bench seating and pantry space. The laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor. The outside entertainment space is amazing – There’s a half-court basketball court, a heated inground pool with newer liner and pump, and a large custom shed with loft. Enjoy the peaceful setting on a large flat yard. So many amenities!!  

1019 W. SPRINGFIELD DRIVE, BOALSBURG – LISTED BY ANNETTE YORKS GROUP  814-360-0140
NEW LISTING! $319,900
DETAILS: This is a beautiful 3-bedroom and 2.5 bathroom split level home in Springfield development in Bellefonte. It features a large family room with a fireplace and a second separate living room which opens to the dining room. There’s also a large updated kitchen with granite tops and stainless steel appliances… Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living room, dining room and Kitchen…. a spacious rear deck and a gazebo. The swing on the deck is included. The property also has an oversized 2 car garage. 

59 HAPPY VALLEY DRIVE, HOUTZDALE – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745
NEW LISTING! $100,000
DETAILS: 3 bedroom with room for possible 4th. Two car attached garage and two car detached garage.

