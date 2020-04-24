Perry Wellington 4.5: Perry’s Properties – April 24, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time of the week again! Time for some of Perry’s Properties!

5437 GRANDVIEW AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY PAULA DEBOLT 814-360-2809

NEW LISTING! $167,000

DETAILS: Location! Location! Location! This updated home”Now On the Market”is in a well sought after neighborhood. The seller is relocating & has done a lot of upgrades and says ” …my loss on upgrades is the buyer’s gain!” New Triple, Double Pane Windows were placed in 2017-2018! New Patio Slider & 2 New Larson Storm doors in 2019. Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Tile planks placed on the first floor in 2019. New TRANE Variable stage furnace with A/C, WIFI Thermostat, Air Filtration, & Humidifier in 2017.Too many upgrades to list… All you need to do is Move-In & enjoy the back deck & fire pit this summer. Due to COVID-19, the Seller did the photography & the VIRTUAL TOUR. Seller is ready to sell & will accept up to 6% Seller’s Assist on a full price offer! Call the Listing Agent for details!



2127 DECKER LANE, TYRONE – LISTED BY JASON JONES (814) 207-6652

NEW PRICE! $255,000!

DETAILS: This is an immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in the Bellwood School District. The property sits on 3 acres and features a spacious 22 x 30 family room with new luxury vinyl flooring and gas fireplace. Enjoy an open concept kitchen-dining room with beautiful custom cabinetry, large island, and quartz countertops. Hardwood floors throughout with built-in bench seating and pantry space. The laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor. The outside entertainment space is amazing – There’s a half-court basketball court, a heated inground pool with newer liner and pump, and a large custom shed with loft. Enjoy the peaceful setting on a large flat yard. So many amenities!!



1019 W. SPRINGFIELD DRIVE, BOALSBURG – LISTED BY ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

NEW LISTING! $319,900

DETAILS: This is a beautiful 3-bedroom and 2.5 bathroom split level home in Springfield development in Bellefonte. It features a large family room with a fireplace and a second separate living room which opens to the dining room. There’s also a large updated kitchen with granite tops and stainless steel appliances… Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living room, dining room and Kitchen…. a spacious rear deck and a gazebo. The swing on the deck is included. The property also has an oversized 2 car garage.



59 HAPPY VALLEY DRIVE, HOUTZDALE – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

NEW LISTING! $100,000

DETAILS: 3 bedroom with room for possible 4th. Two car attached garage and two car detached garage.