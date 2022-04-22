Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

It’s time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

1915 WALTON AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $155,000 – This Cozy 1 story, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms with nice size closets, a rock climbing wall, and an awesome view of the city looking out the large bay living room window! A large fenced in yard, paved driveway, and central air are just a few more bonuses this home has to offer! The garage is currently used as a workshop.



NEW LISTING!

2804 UNION AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY KIM MALLERY (814) 937-8358

DETAILS: $375,000 – Stately 4 Bedroom, 2 1/5 Bath Home on an oversized Lot with a 2-Car Garage, Carport and beautiful landscaping! Brand New Carpet in the Sunroom and on the Second Floor, with Modern Vinyl Flooring in the Bathrooms and Hardwood on the Main Level! The Large Kitchen with Breakfast Nook is nicely updated and features stainless steel appliances. Make sure you open the cabinets to see the unique extras!



NEW LISTING!

—OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, APRIL 23RD FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.—

315 WOPSONONOCK AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

DETAILS: $ – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, APRIL 23RD FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.



NEW LISTING!

339 S. LOGAN BOULEVARD, ALTOONA – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

DETAILS: $200,000 – Charming and inviting – this home has been impeccably maintained and is centrally located close to restaurants, shopping and more! 4 spacious bedrooms, 1 1/5 baths, and an additional room perfect for an office. Hardwood floors and original woodwork throughout. The unique All Season room has brick and stone wall accents and an amazing cedar ceiling. Two efficient heat sources. Prime corner lot. 1 Car Garage, carport, & parking for an RV.