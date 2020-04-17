Perry Wellington 4.5: Perry’s Properties – April 17, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

LOT 133R DEER TRACK ROAD, DUNCANSVILLE, LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM – 814-693-5513

NEW PRICE! $79,900!

DETAILS: This is an over half acre lot in the highly desirable development of Fox Hollow. This lot is flat and wooded towards the back of the property which adds privacy to the lot. A boundary survey has already been completed with visible corner markers. The $1,400 water reimbursement fee for the lot has already been paid as well.



535 JAGUAR AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE – 814-283-5686

LISTING PRICE: $169,000

DETAILS: Lovely cape cod style home for sale in the convenient Lakemont Area. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, partially finished basement with wet bar. Updates through out to include, central air, the kitchen and both bathrooms! Outdoor Jacuzzi, Gazebo, shed, garden and fire ring offer great use of the huge back yard where wildlife often visit. Schedule your showing today!



150 HOUTZ DRIVE, EAST FREEDOM – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $230,000

DETAILS: One floor living at it’s finest in East Freedom! Check out this Single-level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. It’s practically brand new! The house was built in 2018 and is located in the Deerfield Subdivision. It has some fantastic features, modern flooring, a gorgeous kitchen. And, a spacious basement with 8 foot ceilings and a walk out! This can be easily finished for more living space. The house is in the Spring Cove School District. And, it has a 2 car garage! All for $230,000!

136 RED FOX DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK – 814-381-5758

NEW LISTING PRICE: $324,900

DETAILS: This beautiful traditional-style home is located in the coveted Fox Hollow Development and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, hardwood floors, and granite counter-tops. Home features formal living and dining rooms and has a cozy gas fireplace in the inviting family room which connects to form an open flowing concept area with the kitchen and its informal eating area. This home with spacious rooms has plenty of storage and has convenient access to the city, boro, and I-99. No basement laundry room here! The second-floor laundry room is accessible to all 4 bedrooms. New carpeting in 2019. Enjoy the fantastic sunset views from the large refurbished deck with awning. Check out the 3D tour on this home. Seller offering $1500 allowance for repainting front of house at closing.