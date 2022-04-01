Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC

It’s time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, APRIL 3RD FROM 12:30 P.M. TO 2 P.M

160 MULLIGAN DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $595,000 -.Stunning two story brick home in Scotch Valley. This 5000 square foot home features 6 bedrooms 3 full and 1 half bath, hardwood, title, new carpet in the basement. Large. Open view kitchen features cooktop, wall oven ,granite counter tops and a view to the large family room with cathedral ceilings and fire place Master bed and bath on the first floor with a walk in shower and jacuzzi tub and a his and hers closet. Open staircase leads to the 2nd floor with 3 bedrooms and a jack and Jill full bath. A finished basement with 2 bedrooms and a large full bath and family room and storage room. GEO thermal ,central vacuum , and over sized garage on almost a full acre.





D03. VO – NEW COMMERCIAL LISTING! 1604 3RD AVENUE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM DETAILS: ****WAITING ON DETAILS / PICTURES FROM JORDAN



NEW LISTING!

6642 CLOVER CREEK ROAD, WILLIAMSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNET TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $195,000 – Situated on 1.93 acres this 2 story home has a lot to offer…3 bedrooms, one and a half baths, a large kitchen, living room, laundry room, and a two car garage with a small barn and 2 out buildings!





NEW LISTING!

5788 W. BUFFALO RUN ROAD, PORT MATILDA LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP – 814- 360-0140

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $1,395,000 – This is a fantastic property on over 34 acres in Port Matilda. It has a private drive that leads you to the house. It’s beautifully landscaped with a pond out front and a fantastic outdoor space with an inground pool out back. There’s also a three car garage and two out buildings. The house itself is over 5800 finished sq. ft. The entrance opens to a large living room with a double-sided stone fireplace.There’s an eat in kitchen… 4 Bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths. The entire second floor is the Master suite. There is also a finished basement with a family room, wet bar and plenty of storage.

