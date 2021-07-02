Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time to check out some great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

996 LOCKE MOUNTAIN ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY STEVE CLAPPER 814-502-9128

DETAILS: $268,000 – Secluded One Story Living at its Best in Rural Hollidaysburg on Wooded 5 Acre Lot. Escape to Your Private Retreat! Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Open Concept for Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Master Bedroom with En Suite Bath, Basement BR and Bath. HUGE Metal Garage (28’x60′) is a Dream Come True! Private Area for CampFires and Picnics.



NEW LISTING!

134 CARWYN DRIVE, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958

DETAILS: $189,000 – Stay cool in this well maintained beautifully landscaped 4 Bed and 2 Bath Ranch home in Richland Township. Updated Kitchen with quartz counter top and tile backsplash. Two dinning areas or use one as an office. Master suite with cathedral ceiling and full bath. Level lot with a fenced in area off the back deck. Covered front porch. Large 2 car integral garage with walk out to the back yard. An additional garage/workshop on the lower level.



NEW LISTING!

615 SHARON AVENUE, WINDBER – LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958

DETAILS: $699,000 – This Custom Designed, Spacious, Private 3+ Bedroom 2 Full/2Half Bath home with views is situated on approx. 31 acres. One floor living with open floor plan adds to it’s grandeur. Large windows make this home bright and brings the outside beauty in. Detached 2 car brick garage. Geothermal heat. The unfinished Lower level has high ceilings, a wood burner and plenty of space to expand your living space.

NEW LISTING!

321 HEATHER AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY TERESA LARATONDA 814-935-0861

DETAILS: $76,500 – Cute 2 bedroom one bath home in a quiet area of Lakemont and includes 2 lots. This home is great for a first time home or to down size or build on to. There is a ceramic wall heater, gas fired and helps to save on the heating bill. The backyard is large and the empty lot beside it is included. There is a blacktop driveway and large shed.