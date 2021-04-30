Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

(WTAJ) – It’s time to take a look at Perry’s Properties.

NEW LISTING! 1623 ST. FRANCIS LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $235,000 – Check out this spacious Bi-Level on St. Francis Lane! The yard is beautifully landscaped. You will also enjoy a covered back porch, where you can relax on warm Summer evenings. Inside, you’ll find the home nicely updated. The property features 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths…. a nicely appointed eat in kitchen that opens to the dining room.There is also a nice sized living area on this floor. And, the lower level has a spacious family room, laundry room and a full bath. There’s also a one car garage.

2. 1999 N. CENTER STREET, EBENSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669 DETAILS: LISTING PRICE: $229,900 – We are all meeting and working outside – what better way to enjoy it than to run your own nursery! Move right in and set-up shop! This is your chance to be in the nursery business with the Shadow Box…. A local fixture for over 30 years. Located on a high traffic corner with lots of buildings. Inventory is not included, but you do get three large greenhouses, an expansive concrete main building and a warehouse. And, again, all for the low price of $229,900!

3. NEW LISTING! 715 LOOP ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513 DETAILS: $275,000 – New construction! Ranch style 3 bed, 2 bath home in Hollidaysburg. This home is expected to be complete Oct 2021. Upgrades include vinyl plank flooring, upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, craftsman columns with cut stone, and a 2 car garage. The buyer can still select siding color and interior paint color at this point. The home will have a full unfinished basement. Seller is a licensed agent. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office. Pictures and renderings are for illustration purposes only. Interior photos are from a past build of the same model – floor plan layout was different.

4. NEW LISTING! 1911 16TH STREET ALTOONA, LISTED BY PAULA DEBOLT 814-360-2809**PICS SENT SEPARATELYDETAILS: $65,000 – This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home is perfect for First Time Home Buyers or Investors! The walk-up attic could be converted to a 4th bedroom. Home has newer hot water heater and furnace. Laundry is on the First Floor. The yard is flat. Seller to provide a $5000 total for Carpet and Paint ALLOWANCE. Investors this home is Section 8 Compliant. Priced to sell….AS IS.