Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties

It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!
- New listing! 265 Beacon Circle, Boalsburg – listed by the Annette Yorks Group 814-360-0140
Details: open house: Sunday, April 25th from noon to 2 p.M.
Listing price: $484,900 – stand alone home in liberty hill with 3 bedrooms (+den) all on one floor! It’s bright & open with beautiful hardwood floors. There’s an added sunroom next to the eat in kitchen with granite countertops, an island and a gas range. There’s even a window above the sink! In addition you’ll find a separate dining room (or formal, more private living area) & an open great room with a wall of windows! Off the sunroom is a brick patio. This home is priced to sell.
- New listing! 1943 Pine Run Road, Madera – listed by the Jordan Conrad team 814-414-2828
Details: $175,000 – welcome home to this charming cape cod that sits on over an acre! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1st floor master, 1st floor laundry, a wood burning fireplace, and a kitchen that is open to the dining room, this home has so much to offer. Full unfinished basement with walk out double doors makes for an ideal storage space. Enjoy spending time on the new, huge, wrap around covered deck! The roof covering the deck is metal and the wood was just stained this past year. Workshop/shed has electric and can also be used for storage!
- New listing! 637 s. Terrace Drive, unit 4d, Altoona – listed by the Adam Conrad team 814-693-5669
Details: $144,900 – logan township condo on a single-level with a sunroom overlooking a small stream in the penn terrace development. Features include: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, bonus room / office, breakfast nook and attic storage. Large master bedroom with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet and master bath. Unit is freshly painted and has an abundance of natural light.
- 2804 Union Avenue, Altoona – listed by Rachel Conrad (814) 502-2309
Details: $275,000 – open house: saturday april 25th from noon to 1:30 p.M.
Large four bedroom, three bath home in the desired mansion park area. Enter this home into the foyer that features a grand staircase. Hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinets for storage. Enjoy those cold winter nights by the large gas fireplace. Upstairs you will find four bedrooms and two full baths. There is an additional room off of two of the bedrooms that could be used as a closet or bonus room. Plenty of parking outdoors with two driveway entrances to the home and a two car garage with an attached carport. There is also a small fish pond out back. Electrical system was just upgraded in 2021.