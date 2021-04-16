Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties

Time to take a look at some of Perry’s properties!
- 1000 Short Street – listed by the Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513
Details: new price! $209,900
Beautifully maintained home in the Hollidaysburg school district! Enjoy 1 story living on approx 1.77 acres that is conveniently located near the town of Duncansville and PA-764. This home features 3 beds 1 full bath and an above-ground pool with access from the living room. There is also a second living room/sunroom with a wood-burning stove that can be used year-round. The two-story detached garage has two bays on the first level and plenty of room for storage on the second level. Located at the end of the street, you will not be bothered with thru traffic!
- 270 Meadow Lark Drive, Boalsburg – listed by Annette Yorks gGroup 814-360-0140
Details: new price! $859,900
A stunning 4 bedroom 3 and a half bath home on a 3 acre lot with an amazing outdoor patio space. This stately property has it all! There’s even a practice driving range area with a single hole for practicing your swing… Plus a water feature and an outdoor fireplace and grilling area. Inside, you have marble flooring in the living room, that features 17 foot high ceilings and a fireplace. The dining room has cherry hardwood floors . There’s an open concept kitchen, breakfast nook, wet bar and 1/2 bath plus mudroom/laundry area with access to the garage. The kitchen offers warm granite countertops and red birch cabinets. To the right of the foyer is the office/library and master bedroom suite with large walk-in closets, privacy glass blocks, jacuzzi, and double vanity. The 2nd floor has two bedrooms w/ a jack-n-jill bath and a third bedroom with a full bath.
- 774 Hench Street, Bedford – listed by the Adam Conrad team 814-693-5669
Details: $150,000 – open house: saturday, april 17th 2 to 3:30 p.M.
One-story, 3 bedroom ranch style home with attached carport in barclay subdivision. Features include a new composite deck, central air and fenced yard. Conveniently located between downtown bedford and the omni bedford springs resort.
- New listing! 704 Beaumont drive, Altoona – listed by Rachel Conrad (814) 502-2309
Details: $225,000
Welcome to this beautifully maintained 3 bedroom,1 and a half bath home on Beaumont drive in Altoona. The home has a lot of character with a gorgeous staircase in the foyer and a spacious living room with a large window that brings in plenty of light. There’s also a separate dining area with a built in china cabinet off of the living room. This room also has access to the covered patio where you can enjoy breakfast, lunch or even a warm summer evening dinner outside. There are hardwood floors in several rooms and under the dining room carpet. The roof was replaced in 2015. There is also a newer furnace, siding, humidifier, hood & range. The owners also replaced the sewer line from the house to the street. You also have a 1 car garage & additional off street parking.