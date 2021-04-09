Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

(WTAJ) – Here’s a look at this week’s Perry’s Properties.

1. NEW LISTING! 839 BURKET DRIVE, MARTINSBURG – LISTED BY TERESA GRISSINGER (814) 599-1049DETAILS: $549,900 – 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home with a LARGE master suite, Crown Molding throughout the home, Large walk-up attic for storage, Central Vac with separate attachments on 1st floor and 2nd floor, Paved Driveway, 2 car garage, 3.01 Acres- mostly wooded, Heat pump with oil back-up. There is also a beautiful deck for summer get-togethers and a Large finished basement, great for family get-togethers in the winter.

2. NEW LISTING! 811 SHORT DRIVE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE (814) 283-5686DETAILS: $57,899 –

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, APRIL 11TH FROM 12:30 P.M. TO 2 P.M.Large, very spacious double-wide in 55+ Eldorado Mobile Home Court. 3 large bedrooms with great closets! 1-full, 1- 3/4 bathrooms. Large eat-in kitchen with island, all appliances included! Laundry room with washer/dryer. 2 parking spaces;1 with carport. Beautiful covered deck. Big shed for additional storage. Central air. So many home improvement updates! No hills! Close to shopping & restaurants. Lot rent is $349 per month. Includes trash removal & common road maintenance.

3. 6227 BEACON STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD (814) 502-2309https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hq83im8ZzoDETAILS: NEW PRICE! $295,000 –

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, APRIL 10TH FROM NOON TO 2 P.M.Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 4 bath home centrally located to shops, restaurants & other amenities. This home features a large spacious kitchen with custom-built cabinets, crown molding & under cabinet lighting. Island seats 4 & has a stainless steel farmhouse sink with an accessory rack, cutting board & touch-on faucet. Convenient first-floor laundry, master bedroom & bathroom. The master bedroom boasts a beautiful ensuite, complete with a custom ceramic tile tub/shower combo with a waterfall tub filler, rainfall shower head & jets. Keep your mind at ease with the security of Ring video doorbell on both front & back doors. Ring spotlights with cameras are located on the side of the house for additional security. This home has 0 carbon emissions. High-efficiency 14-sere AC & heat pump.

4. 709 W. 1ST STREET, WILLIAMSBURG

LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM – (814) 696-7742

NEW PRICE! $130,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, APRIL 11TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.Enjoy easy living in this one story ranch style home with a fenced yard. Nice kitchen with a built in Pantry and Large Living Room. Home has 4 spacious bedrooms with a nice Master that features French doors that walk out to a nice deck. A large full bath with a large closet Hardwood floors throughout. Basement has a half bath and semi finished with many rooms. Of the back deck is a storage room . Parking in front and rear of the home. Check out the 3D tour.