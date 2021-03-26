Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties

(WTAJ) – Take a look at Perry’s Properties for this week
- New listing!
1000 Short Street – listed by the Jordan Conrad team 814-693-5513
Details: $225,000 – Beautifully maintained home in the Hollidaysburg school district! Enjoy 1 story living on approx 1.77 acres that is conveniently located near the town of Duncansville and PA-764. This home features 3 beds 1 full bath and an above-ground pool with access from the living room. There is also a second living room/sunroom with a wood-burning stove that can be used year-round. The two-story detached garage has two bays on the first level and plenty of room for storage on the second level. Located at the end of the street, you will not be bothered with thru traffic!
- 908 Chestnut Avenue, Northern Cambria – listed by the Adam Conrad team (814) 693-5669
Details: listing price: $66,000 – open house: Saturday, March 27th from noon to 1:30 p.M.
Spacious 4 bedroom home with detached garage in Northern Cambria. Features hardwood floors, beautiful french doors and a completely updated bathroom. Move-in ready with newer roof and furnace.
- New listing! 9877 Hartslog Valley, Huntingdon – listed by the Jordan Conrad team 814-693-5513
Details: $185,000 – This meticulously kept ranch home in porter township sits on approximately 1 acre with stunning mountain views! The home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and a finished basement. Other features include a 1 car detached garage, shed, and heated sunroom. Enjoy time on the front patio watching the sunset, or on the back patio in the hot tub! This property is within close proximity to lake Raystown which is approximately 12 miles away!
- 119 Airport Road, Centre Hall – listed by the Annette Yorks Group 814-360-0140
Details: $599,000 – this is a gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath home on 3 acres in Centre hall. The gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, a 5 burner propane range, wall oven and microwave with a large walk-in pantry. The family room has a propane fireplace. There’s also a formal living room and first-floor laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. The 2nd floor features a loft area with built-ins and a window seat that overlooks the stunning property views. The spacious owner’s suite has a luxury bathroom with jetted tub, sauna and tiled shower. There are three more bedrooms with a full bath upstairs. Outside there is an oversized 2 car garage with a smaller 3rd bay that leads to a heated kennel… With its own entrance.