NEW LISTING! 225 BOTTENFIELD BOULEVARD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513DETAILS: $210,000 – Beautifully updated home in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! This hassle-free 1 story home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Off the kitchen you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage which includes hand-capped accessibility to the home. Seller has made many updates including new flooring, paint, granite countertops and new light fixtures. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and swimming pool. Association fee of $200 a month includes outside maintenance, grass, snow and trash removal.

NEW LISTING! 555 HILLSIDE VIEW LANE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513DETAILS: $359,900 – This is a 4 bedroom, 3 and a half bath home with incredible views in Duncansville. The home was built in 2002 and has a finished attic that could be used as a 5th Bedroom with a full bathroom. Enjoy entertaining on the private patio out back, or one the front porch! Other features include: a large primary bedroom with a walk-in closet, master bath with jacuzzi tub, second floor laundry with overhead cabinet storage, and an open concept kitchen – living room with a beautiful stone wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has new flooring and a one of a kind gas – electric stove from France! The 2 car attached garage has plenty of room for additional overhead storage!

NEW LISTING! 1629 28TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513DETAILS: $129,900 – Beautifully updated 2 bed 2 bath home! The first floor includes the kitchen, dining room, living room, and first floor full bath, all completely updated for its new owner. Upstairs includes 2 beds and another full bath with soaking tub. Outside you can find a 2 car garage, car port, and covered porch, perfect for relaxing in the summertime. This home also includes an off street parking spot and metal roof.

NEW LISTING! 467 JUNIATA VALLEY ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG, LISTED BY SOPHIA JONES (814) 312-8666DETAILS: $149,900 – This is a quaint, ranch-style single-family home with a new stone gas fireplace in the living room…. a nice sized kitchen with lots of cabinet space… and beautiful view of the backwoods. The house sits just off of US 22 E in Frankstown township and is in the Hollidaysburg school district. New boiler furnace as of December 2017 and new well pump from January 2018.

