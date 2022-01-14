Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Jan 14, 2022

(WTAJ) – Take a look at this week’s Perry’s Properties.

COMMERCIAL LISTING!  146 S. WATER STREET, BELLEFONTE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP   814-360-0140 DETAILS:  $200,000 – This is a great commercial building in Bellefonte. It was previously used as a motorcycle service station. It’s located along a busy road… in the heart of downtown Bellefonte, across from Tallyrand Park. Property is being sold As-Is where is. One exterior parking space will be guaranteed for the neighboring building 136 S Water Street.

430 STABLEVIEW COURT, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM  814-935-4122 DETAILS:  $325,000 – Beautiful two-story home in the Harvest Glen neighborhood! This S&A built home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, with a primary suite on the first floor. The open concept kitchen/living area features granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Outside you can enjoy the privacy of the patio area. The full-sized basement is already plumbed for a bathroom, is waiting to be finished by the new owners.

315 BAKER LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM  (814) 693-5513DETAILS:  $300,000 –  Traditional bi-level home in the desirable Beverly Hills area of Altoona. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home features a 2 car garage and an enclosed sunroom out back with a raised deck and a fenced dog run. The backyard offers the privacy and space you need to relax or entertain. Inside, you’ll find a comfortable living area, kitchen and a finished basement with a fireplace. There’s also a spacious owner’s suite with bedroom and master bath. Updates include new wiring, landscaping and a new AC unit.There’s also an extra lot included! 

NEW LISTING!  2108 4TH AVENUE ALTOONA – LISTED BY STEVEN CLAPPER (814) 502-9128DETAILS:  $137,000 – Tastefully Remodeled, Spacious Home on Large Lot. 4 BR 1.5 Bath Home with Formal Dining Room, Living Room with Fireplace, and Kitchen. Half Bath with First Floor Laundry and Large Mud Room Round Out the First Floor. Second Floor has 3 BR and Full Bath with Beach Theme. Third Floor is a BR and a Large Storage Room. Freshly Painted with New Carpet Throughout, New Windows, New Boiler. Move In Ready. Fenced Back Yard with Picnic Pavillon Provides a Private Spot for Outside Activities and Entertaining. Off Street Parking. Includes All Kitchen Appliances.

