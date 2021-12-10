Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

1409 29TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY KIMBERLY MALLERY (814) 937-8358

DETAILS: $200,000 – Come See this Adorable, Well-Maintained, Completely Remodeled 4-Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Split-Level Home that Sits on a 75×120 Lot! Walk Into the Foyer Area and Go Upstairs To the Main Living Space Where Everything Has Been Completely Remodeled With Incredible Taste and Appeal! The Open Floor Plan Makes the Space Feel Inviting and Ample for All Your Living and Entertaining Needs! All of the Kitchen Appliances in the Stunning Kitchen are Included, as are the Water Softener, Iron Filter and Whole-House Water Filter! Go Downstairs to Enjoy Comfort by the Wood-Burning Fireplace in the Newly Remodeled Finished Basement.

NEW CONSTRUCTION! 0 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $375,000 – New construction Ranch home one story living in Scotch Valley across from the golf course. There is still time to change the floorplan if you want a different home built on this lot. This home has optional granite countertops and optional upgraded finishes including vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring. Optional fireplace and incredible master bedroom with master bath suite. Optional 2 car garage. Stainless kitchen appliances, asphalt driveway and completed landscaping with reseeding. Full unfinished basement. Seller is a licensed real estate agent. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion.

108 VALHALLA CIRCLE, FLINTON – LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART (814) 687-4216

DETAILS: $259,000 – Check out this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home, nestled in the woods on over an acre of land. French doors open from the living room / dining room to a private covered patio. There’s a spacious great room for entertaining or relaxing. There are multiple walk in closets in the master bedroom. Basement bedroom and bath with walk out entrance is perfect for guests, a mother-in-law suite or an Airbnb rental. Wood stoves in living room and basement keep it cozy. One car garage is large enough for an RV. It is attached to a large shed. This home is on a cul-de-sac in Glendale Yearound- community pool, tennis/basketball/volleyball courts, playgrounds, club house, dog park. Adjacent to Prince Gallitzin State Park / Glendale Lake.

968 RESERVOIR ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY KEVIN BICKINGS (814) 505-9562

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $187,500 – Come see this move in ready – cozy 3 bedroom home on 1.45 acres. Eat in kitchen opens into family room, making a great entertaining space. The outside features a deck and pool to relax on those long summer evenings with beautiful views of the surrounding mountains. Full basement/garage is heated and ready for you to set up shop, or finish for additional living space.