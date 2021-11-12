Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s properties

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

(WTAJ) – Here’s a look at this week’s Perry’s Properties.

603 JUSTIN STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513DETAILS: $435,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14TH FROM 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M. – Beautiful 4 bedroom home located in Rolling Hills North, with stunning views! This updated, modern home was just built in 2015! Features include a large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and an open concept layout. There is a sunroom between the kitchen and living room… four bedrooms on the second floor… and a master suite with a walk in closet, tile shower, jetted tub, water closet, and a double sinks. Laundry is on the second floor and the basement could easily be finished for additional living space. Outside you have a gorgeous deck and private yard plus a two car garage!

NEW LISTING! 968 RESERVOIR ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY KEVIN BICKINGS (814) 505-9562DETAILS: $210,000 – Come see this move-in ready – cozy 3 bedroom home on 1.45 acres. Eat-in kitchen opens into family room, making a great entertaining space. The outside features a deck and pool to relax on those long summer evenings with beautiful views of the surrounding mountains. Full basement/garage is heated and ready for you to set up shop, or finish for additional living space.

108 VALHALLA CIRCLE, FLINTON – LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART (814) 687-4216DETAILS: $259,000 – Check out this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home, nestled in the woods on over an acre of land. French doors open from the living room/dining room to a private covered patio. There’s a spacious great room for entertaining or relaxing. There are multiple walk in closets in the master bedroom. Basement bedroom and bath with walk out entrance is perfect for guests, a mother-in-law suite or an Airbnb rental. Wood stoves in living room and basement keep it cozy. One car garage is large enough for an RV. It is attached to a large shed. This home is on a cul-de-sac in Glendale Yearound- community pool, tennis/basketball/volleyball courts, playgrounds, club house, dog park. Adjacent to Prince Gallitzin State Park / Glendale Lake.