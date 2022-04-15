Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

Perry Wellington Realty has been sitting on a big announcement and share it with everyone on Perry Wellington 4.5

The company has acquired “Frankstown Development” which owns Deer Meadow in Hollidaysburg!

This is a 55 and over, gated community. They have 40 units built and it’s permitted for 40 more. Affordable modular housing will now be offered through Perry Wellington Realty!

The team talks about the project and what they hope it will do for the community.