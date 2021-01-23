Perry Wellington 4.5 – Pending Fast, Listing & Buying Tips

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

With the current market, listings are flying out the door just as fast as they come in, if they are priced right! Case in point:

PENDING IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

118 MALLARD LANE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM

Listing Price: $280,000

DETAILS: Don’t miss this immaculately maintained, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Helsel Development home in the Puzzletown area of Duncansville. This spacious home was built in 2006 and features include a first floor master bedroom, enclosed sunroom addition and beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. The formal dining room could be used as a home office. Abundant storage throughout and also includes an attached garage, shed and fenced-in yard.

So you can see how fast homes can go under contract when they are priced right, and with that happening, Perry Wellington needs more listings that are priced right! Like the one listed below by the Jordan Conrad Team.

NEW LISTING!

1204 PARK AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $100,000

DETAILS: This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home offers great features such as a large office and or mud room with a unique cut out shelving separating it from the living room. Private deck with a fenced in yard perfect for summertime gatherings. In the back of the property there is a 2 car detached garage that is accessed through the alley.

NEW CONSTRUCTION!

2596 RESERVOIR ROAD HOLLIDAYSBURG LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $309,900

DETAILS: New construction Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. – Granite countertops and upgraded finishes- Frigidaire stainless steel appliances- Vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring- Fireplace- Master bedroom with a spacious walk in closet- Master bath with walk in shower and soaking tub, double vanity with Vegas style mirrors- 2 car garage- Back Deck- Frigidaire stainless kitchen appliances

